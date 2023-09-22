Annual Security Serious Awards nominations announced

The convenors of the Security Serious Unsung Heroes awards have announced the security professionals and organisations nominated for the 2023 edition of the annual ceremony, which recognises cyber pros, teachers, lecturers and leaders working to make the industry not only more secure, but also healthier and more diverse.

Sponsored by firms including training specialist KnowBe4, cyber intelligence platform Decipher Cyber, security marketing and lead gen agency Bora, and The Zensory, developers of a mindfulness mobile app for security pros, this will be the eighth time the awards have been held.

“With the advancements of technology recently, it’s easy to forget that, ultimately, in any sector, people are at the core. The cyber security community abounds with individuals who are passionate about keeping their businesses and the public safe from the threat of cyber crime,” said Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder and director at awards organiser Eskenzi PR.

“And just as important, there are those who better the community from within by improving diversity and inclusion or advocate for the mental health and wellbeing of co-workers. The Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards are a brilliant way for us to give back to and celebrate the efforts of the cyber security community.”

This year’s awards have been judged by a panel of security experts, including renowned security educator, author and social engineer Jenny Radcliffe, Holly Foxcroft, who heads up neurodiversity in cyber research and consulting at Stott & May and was herself recognised as Diversity Champion in 2022, and KnowBe4 lead security awareness advocate and part-time movie star, Javvad Malik.

The awards span 12 categories, and the nominees in each are:

Godfather/Godmother of Security

Tarnveer Singh - CISO, The Exeter

Ian Glover - former president of CREST

Nikki Webb - global channel manager, Custodian360

Mike Gillespie - managing director, Advent IM

Dominic Grunden - co-founder, Co-CEO, and CSO at SecurME.AI

Adam McElroy - group head of cyber risk, Bank of Ireland

Shan Lee - CISO, DocPlanner

Alan Calder - founder and executive chairman, IT Governance Ltd

Cyber Writer

Michael Hill - UK editor, CSO Online

Olivia Powell - editor-in-chief, Cyber Security Hub

Craig Fretwell - blogger and YouTuber

Kevin Poireault - news reporter, Infosecurity Magazine

Anastasios Arampatzis - cyber security content writer, Bora

Eleanor Dallaway - editor, Assured Intelligence

Kate O’Flaherty - freelance cyber security writer

Data Guardian

Tarnveer Singh - CISO, The Exeter

Anne Hinchcliffe - compliance and information security consultant

Alex Shelley - cyber technology manager, OWASP

Ayan Mohamed - founder, Digitech Oasis

CISO Supremo

Tarnveer Singh - CISO, The Exeter

Heather Lowrie - CISO, University of Manchester

Dominic Grunden - co-founder, co-CEO, and CSO at SecurME.AI

Adam McElroy - group head of cyber risk, Bank of Ireland

Shan Lee - CISO, DocPlanner

Rob Bainbridge - CISO, Woolworths SA

Jon France - CISO, ISC2

Ian Brown - CISO, Spectris

Security Avengers

SOC Team, DigitalXRAID

Salt Communications team

PureCyber Team

National Crime Agency

Best Educator

Natasha Harley - founder, Cyber Talent Partners

Bennett Arron - writer, comedian and speaker

Professor Alison Wakefield - University of West London

Professor Madeline Carr - UCL

James Bore - director, Bores Group and tutor at CAPSLOCK

Professor Daniel Dresner - University of Manchester

Best Ethical Hacker/Pentester

Niall Buckley - penetration tester, DigitalXRAID

Ben Edwards - penetration tester, DigitalXRAID

Matt Lorentzen - principal consultant, Cyberis

Security Leader/Mentor

Tarnveer Singh - CISO, The Exeter

Nikki Webb - global channel manager, Custodian360

Dominic Grunden - co-founder, co-CEO, and CSO at SecurME.AI

Adam McElroy - group head of cyber risk, Bank of Ireland

Alex Shelley - cyber technology manager, OWASP

Lisa Ventura - founder, Cyber Security Unity

Callum Bryant - head of security testing, DigitalXRAID

Joe Boyle - CEO Salt Communications

Martin Price - cyber lead, NHS

Lianne Potter - head of security operations, Asda

Stuart Coulson - cyber security ecosystem project manager, University of Manchester

Damon Rands - founder and CEO at PureCyber

Lemuel Valdez - manager, KPMG

Wellbeing Advocate

Nikki Webb - global channel manager, Custodian360

Alex Shelley - cyber technology manager, OWASP

Andra Zaharia - creator, Cyber Empathy Podcast

Qasim Armstrong - senior penetration tester, PureCyber

Zoe Rose - regional information security team lead, Canon Europe

Security Awareness Campaign

Bank of Ireland

CyberGuardian

Spectris

SenseOn and BooHoo

Diversity Champion

Lisa Ventura - founder, Cyber Security Unity

Nikki Webb - global channel manager, Custodian360

Andra Zaharia - creator, Cyber Empathy Podcast

Rebecca Taylor - threat intelligence knowledge manager for the Counter Threat Unit, Secureworks

Sophie Powell - co-founder, CyberWomen Groups

Alice Conibere - junior security researcher, Secure Impact

Eleanor Dallaway - founder, Assured Intelligence

Apprentice/Rising Star

Kieran Baumann - penetration yester, DigitalXRAID

Elise Ghent - president of CyberWomen@Warwick

Hedvig Mareng - president of CyberWomen@Coventry

Ruta Baltiejute - DevSecOps lead, Asda

Ross Mitchell - consultant, Cyberis

Alice Conibere - junior security researcher, Secure Impact

Zöe Langmead-Jones - communications and engagement coordinator for digital futures, University of Manchester

Ayan Mohamed - founder, Digitech Oasis

The winners will be announced at an event in London on the evening of 18 October, midway through Cyber Security Awareness Month.