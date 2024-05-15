Cyber Safety Force wants to change conversation around risk

A group of like-minded cyber professionals who want to change how businesses think about threat defence and risk management have banded together to launch a new platform, the Cyber Safety Force (CSF), with the aim of moving the conversation from cyber security to cyber safety.

Spearheaded by Performanta founder Guy Golan, 2020 Partners founder Greg Sim, former BP chief information security officer (CISO) and strategic security advisor Simon Hodgkinson, and myResilience co-founder and CEO Wolfgang Selzer, the group said it has never been more imperative for such an initiative to attempt to drive meaningful change.

Golan said that currently, most organisations manage cyber security through compliance, but that this approach encouraged them to do the bare minimum in terms of actual cyber safety, putting those that rely on it in a potentially dangerous position.

“The CSF has been created to combat this misunderstanding and introduce principles to reform the way businesses think about cyber security,” he said.

“Clear demand for better protection has enabled us to combine field-leading expertise and actionable data to form a new set of best practices.

“It’s an exciting time for the CSF as we gain momentum towards sparking true change for businesses globally, ushering in a new, vastly more impactful method of managing risk and achieving cyber safety,” said Golan.