Nominations open for UK’s security unsung heroes

Nominations are open for the 2019 Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards, aimed at recognising the people on the front line of cyber threats, particularly those who deserve recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The awards enable enterprises, law enforcement and education organisations to nominate their cyber security mentors, educators, teams and rising stars.

In the light of the cyber security skills shortage, the awards also serve to highlight the industry as an exciting career option, giving people the opportunity to help address critical global concerns.

Nominations are open until 31 July 2019, with the Unsung Heroes Awards scheduled to take place on 2 October.

The Unsung Heroes Awards, started by Eskenzi PR, Smile on Fridays and the IT Security Guru, are backed by major corporations such as Canon, as well as security suppliers and professional associaitons LMNTRIX, Nozomi Networks, KnowBe4, Edgescan, (ISC)2 and Mimecast, making the awards free to enter and attend.

“The Unsung Heroes Awards offer a unique opportunity to nominate the people, whether they are customers, colleagues, friends or professors, who are battling behind the scenes to save their companies from cyber attacks and IT-related threats,” said Yvonne Eskenzi, director of Eskenzi PR and founder of Security Serious.

“The Unsung Heroes Awards are about unearthing rising stars, encouraging new talent into the industry and thanking all the incredible IT security professionals.”

The categories open for nominations are:

Fraud Fighter

Captain Compliance

Godfather of Security

Cyber Writer

CISO Supremo

Security Avengers (Best team)

Best Security Awareness Campaign

Security Leader/Mentor

Apprentice/Rising Star

Best Educator

Best ethical hacker/pen-tester

Channel Champion

SecDevOps Trailblazer

Data Guardian

“The Unsung Heroes awards demonstrate just how rewarding and exciting a career in cyber security can be, helping to encourage the very best people to pick cyber security careers, while recognising the valuable contribution to our society and our professional community of those already in the field,” said Brian Higgins, security specialist at Comparitech.com and a member of the judging panel.