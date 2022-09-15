Nominations closing soon for annual cyber awards

Just a day remains for the security community to submit their nominations for the annual Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards, which close on Friday 16 September at 5pm.

This is the seventh annual running of the Unsung Heroes Awards, which are organised by Eskenzi PR, a specialist supplier of public relations services to cyber firms, and in addition to the established categories, this year the organisers will be recognising champions in diversity and well-being for the first time.

“At its foundation, cyber security is about the people. Fortunately for us, the industry is full of incredible individuals who work hard to protect organisations and the public more generally, from cyber threats; equally, there are those who are bettering the community from within by improving diversity, inclusion as well as the mental health and wellbeing of peers,” said Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder and director at Eskenzi PR.

“The Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards are very important to us as it is our way of giving back to the people who do so much for us.”

Anybody may nominate themselves or a friend or colleague in cyber who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, detailing why they should be recognised in a submission of no more than 500 words.

Entries will be reviewed and judged by a panel including renowned social engineering expert Jenny Radcliffe and cyber security specialist Brian Higgins of Comparitech, a frequent commentator on security issues, prior to an awards ceremony at St Barts Brewery in London on 12 October 2022.

This year’s categories include: Cyber Writer, Godparent of Security, Data Guardian, CISO Supremo, Security Avengers, Best Educator, Best Ethical Hacker/Pentester, Apprentice/Rising Star, Security Leader/Mentor, Best Security Awareness Campaign, Diversity Champion, and Cyber Security Wellbeing Advocate.

The Diversity award is sponsored by Beazley, a supplier of specialist insurance services. Beazley group head of cyber risk Paul Bantick said: “Improving diversity and inclusion within the cyber industry is a key objective for us at Beazley. We are so pleased to be a part of the Security Serious Unsung Heroes Awards, and to introduce and sponsor the newest category of Diversity Champion.

“We are excited to celebrate the incredibly passionate people working hard to ensure that their organisations and the cyber industry as a whole recruits, retains and develops talented individuals from all backgrounds, and ensures that those individuals are included, celebrated and respected in their organisations.”

The final Cyber Security Wellbeing Advocate award is sponsored by The Zensory, a newly launched app designed to address wellbeing among cyber pros using sensory stimulation and multisensory techniques such as binaural beats, music, touch and breathwork.

Zensory founder Jasmine Eskenzi, who developed the app during the Covid-19 lockdowns, said: “With the continued rise in cyber threats, many cyber security professionals are having to contend with the pressures and stress that come alongside this.

“It’s not an easy job, and often a thankless one. Now more than ever, it is important that we take care of the mental health and wellbeing of those fighting on the frontlines to protect us online.”