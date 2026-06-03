SIT Committee urges Palantir exit in push to end US cloud grip

MPs on the Science, Industry and Technology Committee have called for a “period of over-correction” to break the cycle of supplier lock-in and foster a domestic UK cloud ecosystem through mandatory re-competition and open source standards.

One notable measure recommended in the report – Rewiring the state: Delivering digital government – is that the UK government should exercise the break clause with Palantir and the Federated Data Platform (FDP) in the NHS and publish a fully costed exit plan by the end of 2026.

Elsewhere, the report highlights a “lack of competition” in government cloud spending, which totals about £10bn per year. It cites the March 2026 HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a primary example of market failure. AWS was the sole bidder for the 10-year, £472m deal, despite concerns over restrictive licensing practices.

Meanwhile, the report recommends the establishment of a unit to monitor and disseminate digital government best practices from the European Union (EU), including how member states encourage the development of sovereign alternatives to incumbent providers.

Dangerous levels of lock-in The report warns that the UK public sector’s heavy reliance on a small group of US-based technology providers – specifically Microsoft, AWS and Palantir – creates dangerous levels of supplier lock-in and systemic fragility. The committee’s report argues that these dependencies, often driven by proprietary software and complex, opaque contracts, undermine competition, hinder innovation by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and expose the government to significant operational risks, including potential data access by the US under the Cloud Act. To address such vulnerabilities, the committee recommends a comprehensive strategy to achieve “technology sovereignty” and that the government should prioritise open source alternatives and mandate that a defined percentage of procurement budgets go to UK-based startups. Key interventions include exercising the break clause for the NHS FDP, implementing a rigorous cloud consumption dashboard to monitor supplier power, and legally requiring public bodies to favour open standards over proprietary systems to ensure the government retains the ability to make strategic choices independent of dominant incumbents.