How APAC companies are rewiring their tech for the AI era

As artificial intelligence (AI) deployments outgrow their experimental phase, Asia-Pacific organisations are now leaning on infrastructure standardisation and sovereign AI to scale globally and dodge supply chain bottlenecks.

Speaking at a media briefing on the sidelines of Dell Technologies World 2026 in Las Vegas, executives from Dell, Standard Chartered, and South Korean tech giant Naver Cloud discussed how the maturity of the AI cycle is reshaping datacentres across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

While Dell revealed that its AI factory customer base has surged from 3,000 to over 5,000 in the past year, beneath the rapid adoption of AI software and Nvidia-powered infrastructure lies a deeper need for resilient, highly commoditised infrastructure.

For Standard Chartered, operating across 54 global markets required the bank to redesign its private cloud infrastructure to achieve global scale and survive hardware shortages, according to its global head of infrastructure and operations John Sharratt.

The bank operates 52 country datacentres and four global datacentres as it looks to become a “super connector” for clients operating across borders. To manage the bank’s infrastructure footprint, Sharratt’s team eliminated all specialised hardware components in favour of a fully virtualised, hyper-converged environment, where the standard unit of scale is the server rack itself.

The strive for “simplicity, commodity, and scale” meant that all storage, networking, and security had to be hyperconverged. The bank eliminated standalone storage area networks (SANs) and physical firewall appliances. Instead, it relies on “boring” and interchangeable commodity hardware – specifically Dell servers and switches – housed within standard racks.

By avoiding highly specialised components, Standard Chartered has shielded itself from the worst of the industry’s supply chain shortages.

“If you have a very specialist design, you cannot substitute components if the NICs [network interface cards], memory or disks are not available,” Sharratt noted. “By eliminating that specialisation, we can literally roll a rack off the back of a lorry and have workloads running in just 24 hours.”

The bold move required navigating decades of technical debt, which is notoriously difficult to do in the financial services sector. Sharratt said the bank set up an architectural review board run by engineers to systematically refactor, virtualise, and scale every legacy application.

“There’s always lots of legacy in a banking environment. We have resolved all that legacy. There’s no physical server; it is all virtualised,” he said. “We are sitting in an extremely comfortable position as a bank to ride out the supply chain problems.”

Sharratt revealed that the bank’s estate in Asia, which accounts for 70% of its global infrastructure footprint, is already running on this new architecture, with the model currently being deployed in the UK. “This is not a story of what we’re going to do. This is a story of what we’ve done,” he added.

Infrastructure and models only matter if they solve real-world problems. Ultimately, what we want to create is unprecedented practical value that does not exist in the world today Kim Yu-won, Naver Cloud