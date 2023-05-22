Dell bolsters Apex to ease multicloud deployments

Dell Technologies has beefed up its Apex portfolio with a slew of cloud platforms aimed at easing hybrid multicloud deployments in the biggest expansion of its as-a-service and multicloud offering.

Jointly built with Red Hat, Microsoft and VMware, the platforms integrate popular cloud technology stacks and Kubernetes orchestration software with Dell infrastructure, enabling enterprises to extend their cloud-native environments across public cloud, on-premise datacentres and co-locations.

Chad Dunn, vice-president of product management for Dell Apex, said the cloud platforms were built on a common set of Dell infrastructure building blocks, including its latest-generation servers and software-defined storage that were tightly integrated into Red Hat OpenShift, Microsoft Azure and VMware vSphere via automated management and orchestration.

“The result is that customers can achieve operational excellence and consistent outcomes including automated deployment, simplified operations, automated upgrades and lifecycle management, regardless of which cloud ecosystem they use,” he said.

With consistency between software running on-premise, private cloud and edge locations, the full-stack integration with OpenShift, Azure and vSphere is also expected to improve developer productivity and reduce the skills gap.

For example, with the Apex cloud platform for Microsoft Azure, Dunn said organisations can deploy Azure cloud on-premise while ensuring consistent operations and governance. The platform has also been optimised for Azure Arc to simplify application modernisation.

The common operating model provided through the Apex cloud platforms extends to storage management as well, where Dell is bringing its storage software to the cloud as part of a broader move, dubbed Project Alpine, which was announced last year.