Facing the pressure caused by supply chain shortages

The IT industry has had both memory shortages and gluts many times before, so there’s an understandable reluctance to get carried away when it comes to memory shortages because, for the most part, they sort themselves out. But perhaps things won’t be quite so simple this time around.

In December, IDC published Global memory shortage crisis: market analysis & the potential impact on the smartphone and PC markets in 2026, which warned: “The memory market is at an unprecedented inflexion point, with demand materially outpacing supply. For an industry that has long been characterised by boom-and-bust cycles, this time is different.”

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and workloads has exerted significant pressure on the memory ecosystem, shifting manufacturing capacity away from consumer electronics toward high-margin memory solutions to support AI. This led to restricted supply of general-purpose memory modules and drove up prices across the board. IDC noted that the timing of the memory shortage “creates a perfect storm for the PC industry, colliding with the Microsoft Windows 10 end-of-life refresh cycle and the AI PC marketing push”.

Since then, there have been several clear indicators that IDC’s warnings were not hyperbole. There were stories of a possible delay to the launch of the Sony PlayStation 6 until 2028 or 2029 because of those shortages, as well as a possible price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2. Multiple reports quoted Pua Khein-Seng, CEO of Taiwanese electronics company Phison, predicting that the memory shortage would lead to several consumer electronics companies going bankrupt or abandoning product lines this year.

There have also been reports of vendors amending their terms and conditions to enable price changes up to the day of shipment. Then, at the end of February, concrete evidence of the effects of shortages and higher prices appeared when HP reported its first-quarter (Q1) results.

CFO Karen Parkhill revealed that memory chip prices had surged 100% sequentially from the vendor’s quarter one to quarter two. To put this into perspective, this represents a doubling of prices from the first quarter ending 31 January 2026 and the second quarter starting 1 February 2026, with memory costs accounting for 35% of a PC’s total cost, compared to 15-18% in Q1. Parkhill predicted memory prices would continue to increase beyond the end of HP’s second quarter.

In December, IDC warned: “Just as the [PC] industry is seeing a need to add more RAM, it has become prohibitively expensive to do so, even if they can get supply. This will result in higher prices, lower margins or a potential downmix in the amount of RAM in new systems at the worst possible time for this to occur.”

Gurvan Meyer, enterprise analyst at Context, agrees: “There will be a cascading effect of the memory shortage in the next months/year. What we are hearing from our contacts is that the shortages are here for [at least] the next two years.”

He notes that there are no massive increases of production lines or manufactory planned until mid 2027, and that the shortages are affecting not only IT products but appliances in general, adding: “Memory has been seen as a commodity by many manufacturers, but it is now a strategic commodity where manufacturers need to plan the sourcing more in advance compared to what they used to do.”

Following IDC, Gartner predicted a 130% rise in combined dynamic random access memory (Dram) and solid-state drive (SSD) prices by the end of this year. That would push PC prices up by 17% compared with last year. Consequently, the market researcher forecast the decline of PC shipments by 10.4% this year and a change in customer buying patterns with an emphasis on prolonging the lifecycle of a PC.

“This is the steepest contraction in device shipments witnessed in over a decade,” says Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner. “Higher prices will narrow the range of devices available, prompting buyers to hold on to devices for longer, fundamentally altering upgrade cycles.”

The sharp increase in memory prices removes vendors’ ability to absorb costs, making low-margin entry-level laptops non-viable, says Atwal, adding: “Ultimately, we expect the sub-$500 entry-level PC segment to disappear by 2028. In addition, rising AI PC prices will delay the projected 50% market penetration of AI PCs until 2028.”

How to address memory shortages So, can anything be done to minimise the effect of memory shortages on the PC market? How long are they likely to last? And what can channel partners do to help customers navigate the shortages? “Memory shortages aren’t new, but the driver behind this one is different,” says Darren Hedley, managing director at Insight UK, adding that the technology sector has reached the point where the “boundless potential” of software is met by the “physical constraints of silicon and electricity”. Manufacturing capacity is now being permanently reallocated toward high-margin AI infrastructure. “This shift has resulted in a structural memory crisis that is fundamentally altering the economics of the IT market,” he adds. Lance Williams, founder of Offerlogic, agrees that IDC and Gartner have the right to be concerned: “Just a cursory look across the market data and we can see the demand for AI continuing to rise as more users log on for the first time and existing users do more with it, more often, creating scaling demand on the datacentre infrastructure that sustains everything.” Williams states that he’s already noticing it through his personal use of generative AI (GenAI), saying that it becomes less efficient after 3pm GMT when the bulk of the US comes online and response times on his preferred platform slow. “There is little to be done about shortages,” he says. “As we’ve seen across the years, across all industries, when supply outstrips demand, prices increase and it’s those who have the deepest pockets who tend to win out. [Memory supply is likely to] fluctuate across the year, and every year.” As we’ve seen across the years, across all industries, when supply outstrips demand, prices increase and it’s those who have the deepest pockets who tend to win out Lance Williams, Offerlogic Ian Foddering, vice-president of Europe for SHI, describes the concerns about memory prices as justified because the shortages are significantly affecting refresh-and-replace cycles as well as investment in new datacentre capabilities. This situation is leading to increased reliance on break/fix support, extended warranties and device reuse programmes, with standard configurations “becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, especially when the availability of preferred memory tiers, such as 16GB, 32GB and 64GB, begins to dry up”. Richard Eglon, CMO at Nebula Global Services, deploys an arboreal metaphor to describe the situation: “In nature, the strongest trees rise because the weaker ones fall away, and every forest instinctively knows that resources flow toward growth, not decay. The same is true in any ecosystem, animal, environmental or technological. “[When AI workloads exploded], the memory industry behaved exactly like a living system under pressure: capacity, investment and manufacturing naturally shifted toward the ‘strongest sapling’, the high-margin, high-demand memory required to power AI infrastructure.” This rebalancing has starved the more commoditised memory markets, says Eglon, with PCs left to compete with the booming AI sector for the same finite pool of resources. “And they are losing,” he adds. “What we’re seeing now isn’t chaos, it’s ecology. Every action in a complex system has a cost, and prioritising one part of the habitat means another must sacrifice.” With so much capacity being devoted to AI, price spikes, supply squeezes and roadmap delays are already baked into 2026 for the PC market, he adds. Andrew Graham, channel development manager at PFU (EMEA), notes that memory shortages are not new and the industry has historically corrected imbalances over time. “However, the structural nature of AI-driven demand suggests that pressure may be more sustained than in previous cycles. This should not be viewed purely as a supply-side issue. Organisational behaviours also influence storage demand and overall memory consumption. “At a macro level, supply and demand will eventually rebalance. But at a micro level, organisations have more influence than they might assume. Technologies that accelerate digitisation, such as capture solutions, can appear to contribute to storage growth. In reality, when deployed strategically, they can reduce unnecessary expansion”. While he accepts that pressure could remain for some time if AI-driven demand continues at pace, he adds: “Markets adapt. Investment follows demand and capacity expands. Rather than focusing purely on duration, organisations should consider their exposure to volatility. Those that manage information lifecycle and storage strategically will be better positioned regardless of how long this cycle persists.”