PC market showing calm before the storm

The prospect of higher PC prices due to component shortages has led to customers making moves to secure hardware before costs spiral.

As a result, the PC market, which is bracing itself for a challenging year, enjoyed some calm before the storm, with Context tracking solid year-on-year growth in early 2026.

The first 10 weeks of the year saw sales of notebooks going through European distributors improve by 10% and desktops by 18%, with uncertainty over prices a factor along with the ongoing need by users, particularly those still on Windows 10, to upgrade.

Digging into those growth figures across Europe reveals regional differences, with the UK flat compared with the same period last year. That compares with strong growth in France, which has seen distributors building up stocks.

There is also a sense that the channel is driving orders, with resellers encouraging customers to get ahead of price rises and buy at a more attractive rate.

“Market performance remains strong on the surface, but it is being fuelled by pull-forward demand rather than long-term stability,” said Marie-Christine Pygott, senior analyst at Context.

“Partners are actively buying ahead to secure 2025 price structures, knowing that this window is closing fast,” she added.