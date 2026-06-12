Channel catch-up: News in brief

Moves of note this week across the channel, along with multiple launches of programmes and platforms, distribution partnerships and renewed schemes.

Leaseweb The infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) specialist has launched a fresh UK channel partner programme and appointed Jason Goody as UK channel sales manager. The three-tiered programme is designed to support partners with increased flexibility to enable increase profitability. Goody joins the firm after a recent stint at OVHCloud and will be tasked with developing the programme. “The UK channel represents a significant growth opportunity as more organisations look to adopt hybrid cloud strategies that offer greater flexibility, control and cost efficiency,” said Terry Storrar, managing director UK at Leaseweb. “Our new channel partner programme reflects Leaseweb’s long-term investment in the partner ecosystem, giving partners the flexibility, support and scalability they need to deliver tailored services to customers. Jason’s experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and strengthen our UK channel network.”

Goldilock Secure The vendor has struck a distribution partnership with Frame Communications for the Irish market. The distie will offer its partner base Goldilock’s FireBreak solution across the country. “Our partnership with Frame represents a significant step in our expansion strategy, aligning our technology with a distributor that shares our commitment to protecting organisations from emerging attack classes and AI-driven threats,” said Steven Brodie, CRO and head of partnerships at Goldilock Secure. “Frame is a strong addition to our growing global partner network, which has expanded by more than 40 channel partners in just the past six months. Their extensive and well-established presence in Ireland, combined with strong relationships across the market, will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of FireBreak in the region.”

NCC Group The firm has renewed its position as a global auditor for the GSMA Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS), underlining its role as a provider of security support to the telecoms sector. The firm was previously appointed in 2022 as one of just a couple of global auditors to the scheme. Simone Warren, director of telecommunications, media and technology at NCC Group, said: “Our renewed appointment as a GSMA NESAS auditor reflects NCC Group’s continued commitment to advancing cyber resilience across critical industries. As telecom networks underpin economies and societies worldwide, independent assurance is essential to building trust.”

ConnectWise The firm has cut the ribbon on its AI-native platform that brings together a wide range of functions into a single layer. “Managed services are entering a completely new era,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO of ConnectWise. “For decades, MSPs and IT teams have been forced to scale through labour-intensive operations and disconnected systems. “ConnectWise is fundamentally changing that operating model. We are building the first purpose-built MSP system of action – integrating PSA, RMM, workflow orchestration, security, automation, native agentic AI and an open ecosystem into one intelligent platform designed to help MSPs move from reactive support to predictive intelligence.”

Smarttech247 The managed threat detection player has achieved Microsoft Security Partner status. The firm has proven it can deliver security services built on top of the vendor’s offerings and its commitment to working with Microsoft. “Achieving Microsoft Security Partner Status represents an important milestone in our strategic partnership with Microsoft and reflects the depth of expertise within our engineering and security operations teams,” said Raluca Saceanu, CEO of Smarttech247. “For many years, we have helped organisations maximise the value of Microsoft Security technologies through our managed security services and MDR capabilities.”

Pax8 The cloud marketplace specialist has introduced the Managed Intelligence Provider (MIP) Programme and Managed Intelligence Services (MIS) to give partners an opportunity to deliver more AI services to their customers. “The partner who makes AI work for their clients wins,” said Craig Donovan, chief operating officer at Pax8. “Right now, most of the market is stuck talking about AI or just reselling it. With the Managed Intelligence Provider Program and Managed Intelligence Services, we’re giving partners a way to run and scale their business around it.”