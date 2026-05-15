Channel catch-up: News in brief

Over the course of the week, distributors and resellers have been adding to their vendor portfolios, while others have been gaining certifications to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

Arrow Electronics: The distie has expanded its agreement with IBM to start providing the vendor’s Storage Protect for Cloud to partners across EMEA via its ArrowSphere Cloud platform.

Mike Worby, head of strategic alliances at Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in EMEA, said: “Our extended agreement with IBM reflects our ongoing strategy to enable channel partners to build, deliver and scale multi-vendor cloud solutions through a single platform. This approach aligns with how customers want to buy and consume technology today, with a growing preference for flexible, integrated solutions delivered through a streamlined digital experience.”

Jigsaw24: The channel player has announced a partnership with live video specialist EVS. The tie-up will provide the opportunity to deliver more support for broadcasters and content creators. “EVS is a trusted name in live production, known for both innovation and reliability,” said Lee Ballinger, head of media sales at Jigsaw24.

“As workflows become more interconnected, our customers need proven solutions that don’t sacrifice performance and flexibility. Working with EVS ensures our customers get both, backed by Jigsaw24’s localised support and integration.”

Smarttech247: The security services provider has joined CrowdStrike’s Partner Services Delivery programme, becoming its first Ireland-based partner. The relationship kicks off next month, and Smarttech247 will be providing CrowdStrike Falcon-powered services and its MDR platform. The firm will also be working with the vendor’s partner network to support those looking to offer MDR to customers.

“We are delighted to be the first Irish Partner Services Delivery partner, and I believe this is a strong endorsement of our commitment to innovation in security operations,” said Raluca Saceanu, CEO at Smarttech247. “This partnership allows us to support both end customers and CrowdStrike partners by simplifying deployment, accelerating time-to-value, and delivering world-class managed cyber security services.”

Video conferencing specialist Westcoast: The distributor has signed video conferencing specialist Owl Labs, handling the firm’s products in the UK and Ireland. The distributor will be adding the company to its unified comms portfolio. “As demand for hybrid working continues to grow, our partners and customers are seeking reliable, intuitive solutions that drive productivity and collaboration,” said Sam Armstrong, unified communications business manager at Westcoast. Owl Labs’ products are a perfect fit, and we look forward to working together to bring these market-leading solutions to businesses across the UK and Ireland.” Netgear: The networking player has rolled out is premium support and professional services offering to make life easier for MSPs and their SME customers. Partners will be able to tap into the suite of services and provide customers with more networking support. “As networks become mission-critical to business operations, from cloud applications to AV over IP deployments, organisations face increasing pressure to ensure uptime, performance and scalability,” said Massimo Mazzeo Ocello, vice-president of global systems engineering, customer support and services at Netgear. “Netgear’s new services portfolio addresses this need by combining structured, SLA-backed support with expert-led, outcome-driven services, enabling customers and partners to deploy, operate and optimise networks with confidence.”