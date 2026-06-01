Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It was a week that saw a few appointments of fresh channel managers and players in the market bolstering their expertise with fresh hires.

HP: The vendor has promoted Neil Sawyer as senior vice-president and managing director for HP EMEA. He was previously running the firm’s Northern European operations. His is a familiar name to the channel given his time working with partners at HP, and he steps into his fresh role at a time when the business is looking to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and support customers with their infrastructure and computing needs.

G.Network: The infrastructure player has appointed Ivan Dunn as its channel sales manager, looking to lean on his telecoms and cloud experience. He will be working with wholesale partners and looking to lead the firm’s channel strategy.

“We’re delighted to welcome Ivan to G.Network,” said David Sangster, the firm’s CEO. “His experience, energy and deep understanding of the channel make him the ideal person to lead our partner strategy. We are committed to reconnecting with the channel community, simplifying how partners work with us, and ensuring they have the tools, products and support they need to grow using our world-class network. Ivan will play a central role in delivering that vision.”

EfficiencyIT: The modular datacentre player has decided former Schneider Electric staffer Giles Pattison as its business transformation director. He gained plenty of channel experience in his former roles and will be charged with helping the firm expand its market opportunities.

“Giles’ appointment is a significant moment as we continue to scale the business and unlock new opportunities for our customers across the UK and Europe, particularly in the AI and datacentre spaces,” said Nick Ewing, managing director, EfficiencyIT.

“His commercial acumen, leadership approach, and understanding of how complex organisations function will be instrumental in helping us release capacity, sharpen our long-term strategy, and ensure that we continue to deliver an exceptionally high-standard of service as we continue to grow.”