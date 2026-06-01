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Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Personnel moves announced at HP, G.Network, EfficiencyIT, Comms365 and Guardz
It was a week that saw a few appointments of fresh channel managers and players in the market bolstering their expertise with fresh hires.
HP: The vendor has promoted Neil Sawyer as senior vice-president and managing director for HP EMEA. He was previously running the firm’s Northern European operations. His is a familiar name to the channel given his time working with partners at HP, and he steps into his fresh role at a time when the business is looking to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and support customers with their infrastructure and computing needs.
G.Network: The infrastructure player has appointed Ivan Dunn as its channel sales manager, looking to lean on his telecoms and cloud experience. He will be working with wholesale partners and looking to lead the firm’s channel strategy.
“We’re delighted to welcome Ivan to G.Network,” said David Sangster, the firm’s CEO. “His experience, energy and deep understanding of the channel make him the ideal person to lead our partner strategy. We are committed to reconnecting with the channel community, simplifying how partners work with us, and ensuring they have the tools, products and support they need to grow using our world-class network. Ivan will play a central role in delivering that vision.”
EfficiencyIT: The modular datacentre player has decided former Schneider Electric staffer Giles Pattison as its business transformation director. He gained plenty of channel experience in his former roles and will be charged with helping the firm expand its market opportunities.
“Giles’ appointment is a significant moment as we continue to scale the business and unlock new opportunities for our customers across the UK and Europe, particularly in the AI and datacentre spaces,” said Nick Ewing, managing director, EfficiencyIT.
“His commercial acumen, leadership approach, and understanding of how complex organisations function will be instrumental in helping us release capacity, sharpen our long-term strategy, and ensure that we continue to deliver an exceptionally high-standard of service as we continue to grow.”
Product management
Comms365: The connectivity specialist has welcomed Tremayne Hatton as head of pre-sales and product management. He comes with 27 years of experience, with stints at Solar Communications and Wavenet.
“Tremayne brings exactly the blend of technical knowledge, channel experience and commercial awareness we need as we continue to scale our partner proposition,” said Will Kennedy, chief revenue officer at Comms365. “His background across presales, product and operations means he understands what partners need, not just to win opportunities, but to deliver them successfully and build long-term customer value.”
Guardz: The security player that works with MSPs has appointed Danni Munro as ANZ director of channel sales. She joins after a stint at Pax8, where she was vice-president of sales for Australia and New Zealand.
“MSPs are under increasing pressure to deliver stronger security outcomes while also managing operational complexity, customer expectations and rapidly evolving threats,” said Munro. “Guardz is approaching this challenge in a way that aligns with what our partners truly need today: a unified, AI-native platform designed to simplify cyber security operations and help MSPs scale efficiently.”