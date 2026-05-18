Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past week has seen several appointments across the channel, some with direct responsibility for shaping partner activities, but all with an influence on channel strategies. There were also a few examples of double hires as organisations sought to bring fresh expertise into the fold.

Jigsaw24 The channel player has welcomed Tom Laker as client director and Ashish Chauhan as project manager. The two appointments will add more depth to the business and build expertise around live and integrated production. “Tom and Ashish bring highly complementary skillsets that align perfectly with Jigsaw24’s strategic direction,” said Lee Ballinger, head of media sales at Jigsaw24. “As our customers look to do more with increasingly streamlined teams, it is essential that we provide joined-up, flexible solutions across live and post-production. Their combined expertise strengthens our ability to deliver exactly that.”

Sage The accounting and financial software specialist has appointed Krish Vitaldevara as chief product officer and Anand Swaminathan as chief strategy officer. The double hire will add depth to the firm’s executive team. “Krish and Anand are proven leaders with deep experience building and scaling world-class products and businesses. Their appointments reflect our continued investment in innovation and growth, and I’m excited about the impact they’ll have for our customers, colleagues and partners,” said Sage CEO Steve Hare. With Isabelle leading our channel strategy, Cycloid is well placed to grow alongside the partners shaping enterprise platform engineering across Europe Benjamin Brial, Cycloid

Cycloid The developer portal and platform provider has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Isabelle Perie as channel and partnerships director. She comes with plenty of partner experience, picked up in roles at HP, ServiceNow and Okta. “Isabelle brings exactly the experience we need at this stage of Cycloid’s growth,” said Cycloid founder Benjamin Brial. “She has built and scaled partner ecosystems at companies that defined their categories, and understands that great partnerships are commercial relationships first and technical ones second. With Isabelle leading our channel strategy, Cycloid is well placed to grow alongside the partners shaping enterprise platform engineering across Europe.”

Gigamon The observability specialist has chosen Stewart Gregory as vice-president of sales, EMEA, a role that includes the firm’s go-to-market strategy. His CV spans almost three decades and includes time at Cribl, CrowdStrike, Tanium and OpenDNS. “Across EMEA, organisations are investing heavily in AI and hybrid cloud, yet many still lack the visibility needed to secure and manage these environments with confidence,” said Gregory. “That gap creates risk, cost and operational challenges. Gigamon is uniquely positioned to help customers close it with trusted network-derived telemetry and deep observability, and I’m eager to work with our teams and partners to accelerate that impact across the region.” By strengthening our channel, we have a significant opportunity to grow our presence and help organisations meet their security and compliance objectives Giuseppe Sesta, SecurEnvoy