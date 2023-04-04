David Crockett - stock.adobe.com
Jigsaw24 deepens services capabilities with Amsys buy
Apple specialist gives its service and maintenance arm a serious boost with M&A move
The second quarter has started with a flurry of acquisitions, with Jigsaw24 adding to a growing list of M&A activity.
The firm has picked up service and repair specialist Amsys to bolster its position in the Apple market and add more depth to the offering it can pitch to the media and entertainment vertical customers.
Amsys is one of the largest Apple repair and servicing specialists in the UK, with a history that spans three decades. The move places Jigsaw24 in a strong position to supply and fix Apple solutions for customers.
“Amsys is an Apple-authorised service provider with a successful and envied reputation as the UK’s Apple repair expert,” said David Dudman, Jigsaw24’s chief operating officer. “This acquisition and the addition of the Amsys team will significantly increase Jigsaw24’s repair capabilities and bolster our technical expertise, while providing Amsys with the financial security of a company with a turnover of £169m,” he added.
Amsys provides break-fix and warranty support to customers, and also hosts the Mac System Administrator and Developer Conference (MacAD.UK) annual event, which attracts speakers and attendees from across the globe.
Under the purchase agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed, Amsys’ 40 staff members will continue working at the firm’s workshop facilities in Kenley, Surrey under the Amsys brand.
Amsys CEO Alex Hawes will also be supporting the transition to Jigsaw24 ownership, in the role of a strategy consultant.
Benefits
Given the size of the Apple market, both firms are aware of each other, and Haws said the team understood the benefits of becoming part of the Jigsaw family.
“I’ve known Jigsaw24 for as long as I have been building Amsys, and I can’t think of a better home for our people and customers,” he said. “Jigsaw24 is a fabulous company, and I’m confident that together the companies will build high-quality services at scale for all of our customers.”
The deal comes in the wake of Jigsaw24’s recent decision to launch an Apple maintenance service, designed for partners, including SIs and MSPs, that don’t have the expertise in-house to deliver those options to customers.
“There’s been enormous growth in the popularity of premium Apple devices in the UK,” said Jigsaw24’s chief sales officer, Tim Bodill. “The additional services that the Amsys team will help us deliver means we can provide greater breadth in our offering to businesses looking for a comprehensive managed service.
“Delivering a truly personalised experience is what customers want for their end users, minimising service interruption and enhancing productivity,” he said.
The Jigsaw24 deal adds to a growing list that saw three moves made yesterday by BCN, Daisy and Apogee, as firms across the channel look to bolster their existing propositions and add further expertise, customers and UK coverage.