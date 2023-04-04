Jigsaw24 deepens services capabilities with Amsys buy

The second quarter has started with a flurry of acquisitions, with Jigsaw24 adding to a growing list of M&A activity.

The firm has picked up service and repair specialist Amsys to bolster its position in the Apple market and add more depth to the offering it can pitch to the media and entertainment vertical customers.

Amsys is one of the largest Apple repair and servicing specialists in the UK, with a history that spans three decades. The move places Jigsaw24 in a strong position to supply and fix Apple solutions for customers.

“Amsys is an Apple-authorised service provider with a successful and envied reputation as the UK’s Apple repair expert,” said David Dudman, Jigsaw24’s chief operating officer. “This acquisition and the addition of the Amsys team will significantly increase Jigsaw24’s repair capabilities and bolster our technical expertise, while providing Amsys with the financial security of a company with a turnover of £169m,” he added.

Amsys provides break-fix and warranty support to customers, and also hosts the Mac System Administrator and Developer Conference (MacAD.UK) annual event, which attracts speakers and attendees from across the globe.

Under the purchase agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed, Amsys’ 40 staff members will continue working at the firm’s workshop facilities in Kenley, Surrey under the Amsys brand.

Amsys CEO Alex Hawes will also be supporting the transition to Jigsaw24 ownership, in the role of a strategy consultant.