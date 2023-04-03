ASDF - stock.adobe.com
BCN, Daisy and Apogee start Q2 with M&A moves
The first working day of April started with a flurry of activity as consolidation continues across the channel
The first working week of the second quarter has started with a flurry of acquisitions, as a number of firms across the channel look to bolster their portfolio and extend customer reach.
BCN, Apogee and Daisy Corporate Services are no strangers to being involved in the M&A market, and have once again been actively driving consolidation.
The target for BCN is MSP and Microsoft partner NewCMI, which operates out of offices in London, Belfast and the Thames Valley, and specialises in a range of Microsoft offerings, including Workplace, Microsoft Azur, and security and managed IT.
The deal will add more depth to BCN’s offering, and follows the move it made back in September, when it picked up Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialists Evo-soft.
“CMI’s complimentary product and service offering allows us to increase our Microsoft customer base and strengthen our team of technical experts,” said Rob Davies, CEO of BCN Group. “Importantly, the acquisition means we can take our combined technical capability to the next level, further establishing BCN as a key player among UK managed service providers.”
In response, Ken Roulston, managing director at CMI, said the deal was a positive for both staff and customers. “The additional capabilities BCN Group brings will expand the support, skill set and technology available and create even stronger IT support,” he said.
“We are looking forward to aligning our offerings and providing our strengthened specialist support to our ever-growing customer base.”
Cash acquisition
Over at Daisy, the corks were popping after the firm reached agreement with the Board of ECSC Group on the terms of a cash acquisition.
The attraction of ECSC for Daisy is the channel player’s security expertise, and the firm’s pedigree in offering a range of services including, breach prevention, detection and response support.
Neil Thompson, CEO of Daisy Corporate Services, said ECSC was a longstanding expert in the cyber security field, and it would be adding that knowledge into its existing Cyber & Operational Resilience division and its wider managed service business.
“Our people are looking forward to working together, and the skill sets the ECSC team bring will further enhance the market-leading IT services we provide to our customers,” he said.
Matthew Briggs, CEO of ECSC, said combining with the Daisy business would make it a more powerful proposition.
“Under Daisy ownership, the ECSC directors believe there is a very real prospect that ECSC can become the UK’s leading cyber security organisation, providing excellent career opportunities and delivering best-in-class cyber solutions for new and existing clients,” he said.
Managed workplace services
Meanwhile, managed print player Apogee has also been drinking at the MN&A trough, with a deal to pick up MSP Argon Business Systems.
Argon, which has been around since 1983, based in the Isle of Man, has a managed services business that also provides managed print to customers.
The benefit for Apogee is that the IT managed services expertise will help the firm develop its position in that market.
“This acquisition helps strengthen Apogee’s position as a leader in managed workplace services, both in the UK and, as we continue to drive growth, in continental Europe,” said Aurelio Maruggi, CEO of Apogee.
“Argon’s reputation will enhance Apogee’s coverage and capabilities to support its customers with managed IT services, while forming part of our ongoing growth strategy, as we aim to create the perfect combination of secure and flexible solutions for our customers’ workforce,” he added.
Argon’s CEO, Iain Fairbairn, said the deal would be good for the business and its customers.
“It enhances the strength of the business for the future, and is a recognition of the excellent service provided by the Argon team,” he said. “Working with Apogee, we will be able to extend the solutions delivered and the value we can offer to our wide-ranging customer base. I believe Apogee’s investment recognises the strength of our economy, the many sectors represented, and the opportunities which exist on the Island.”