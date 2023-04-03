BCN, Daisy and Apogee start Q2 with M&A moves

The first working week of the second quarter has started with a flurry of acquisitions, as a number of firms across the channel look to bolster their portfolio and extend customer reach.

BCN, Apogee and Daisy Corporate Services are no strangers to being involved in the M&A market, and have once again been actively driving consolidation.

The target for BCN is MSP and Microsoft partner NewCMI, which operates out of offices in London, Belfast and the Thames Valley, and specialises in a range of Microsoft offerings, including Workplace, Microsoft Azur, and security and managed IT.

The deal will add more depth to BCN’s offering, and follows the move it made back in September, when it picked up Microsoft Dynamics 365 specialists Evo-soft.

“CMI’s complimentary product and service offering allows us to increase our Microsoft customer base and strengthen our team of technical experts,” said Rob Davies, CEO of BCN Group. “Importantly, the acquisition means we can take our combined technical capability to the next level, further establishing BCN as a key player among UK managed service providers.”

In response, Ken Roulston, managing director at CMI, said the deal was a positive for both staff and customers. “The additional capabilities BCN Group brings will expand the support, skill set and technology available and create even stronger IT support,” he said.

“We are looking forward to aligning our offerings and providing our strengthened specialist support to our ever-growing customer base.”

Cash acquisition Over at Daisy, the corks were popping after the firm reached agreement with the Board of ECSC Group on the terms of a cash acquisition. The attraction of ECSC for Daisy is the channel player’s security expertise, and the firm’s pedigree in offering a range of services including, breach prevention, detection and response support. Neil Thompson, CEO of Daisy Corporate Services, said ECSC was a longstanding expert in the cyber security field, and it would be adding that knowledge into its existing Cyber & Operational Resilience division and its wider managed service business. “Our people are looking forward to working together, and the skill sets the ECSC team bring will further enhance the market-leading IT services we provide to our customers,” he said. Matthew Briggs, CEO of ECSC, said combining with the Daisy business would make it a more powerful proposition. “Under Daisy ownership, the ECSC directors believe there is a very real prospect that ECSC can become the UK’s leading cyber security organisation, providing excellent career opportunities and delivering best-in-class cyber solutions for new and existing clients,” he said.