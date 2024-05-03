Wavenet and Daisy join forces

Wavenet and Daisy Corporate Services have combined to create one of the largest managed service providers in the UK.

The combination will generate an operation with £500m revenues, around 2,000 staff and a customer base that is in excess of 22,000 businesses.

Areas of focus will include cyber security, cloud and intelligent networking, giving the combined entity more buying power and alliances with major suppliers and telcos.

The tie-up comes in a week where there has already been further evidence of consolidation, with Air IT buying Scottish channel player SoConnect, and both Wavenet and Daisy being active independently on the M&A front.

Last June, Daisy acquired ECSC, bolstering its cyber and security capability. Wavenet has completed six acquisitions since 2021 to deepen its services capabilities, particularly in terms of cyber and next-gen comms.

Wavenet chairman Bill Dawson said it was a positive move to join forces with Daisy. “By combining our strengths, resources and expertise, we are poised to create a stronger and more innovative organisation, well positioned to maximise on the rising-tide markets of cyber, cloud and intelligent networks,” he said.

“Daisy is a well-known and well-respected business, and both parties bring unique but complementary strengths to the table,” said Dawson. “Our shared vision is to create a best-in-class business that will help shape the future of next-generation technology.”