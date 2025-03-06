Wavenet working with Konversational to improve systems

It’s been almost a year since Wavenet and Daisy Corporate Services joined forces, and the focus continues to be on enhancing the organisation.

Wavenet has chosen to work with Irish tech consultancy firm Konversational in a “multimillion-pound deal” as it rolls out ServiceNow across its organisation.

The managed services and security player is undergoing a digital transformation process that includes deploying ServiceNow across the organisation to improve communications for its 2,000 staff and to improve customer experience. The system will also enable Wavenet to deliver enhanced project management and a greater customer experience for its 22,000-strong client base.

Stewart Motler, chief operating officer of Wavenet, said that Konversational had the expertise to support its transformation goals: “Together, we look forward to driving transformative results and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

Konversational has itself been on a growth trajectory in the five years of its existence, establishing itself as one of the most experienced ServiceNow partners. The consultancy recently expanded its presence beyond UK&I to support customers in France, Germany and Switzerland.

Richard Guy, services director at Konversational, said that the relationship with Wavenet underlined its ability to deliver support for firms keen to turn to enhanced systems to support growth and improve customer workflow.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Wavenet at a very exciting point in its growth,” he said. “With huge market demand for cyber security, telecoms and technology solutions, it is an ideal time for managed service providers in this space to capitalise on the opportunity. In doing so, it is about harnessing technology solutions that deliver a cutting-edge, provide a significant advantage and overall deliver real value to customers.

“This partnership reflects our strong pedigree, expertise and skillset within the managed service provider space. This latest deal bolsters our reputation as the go-to partner of choice for projects of this scale.”

There has been plenty of consolidation in the ServiceNow channel as firms look to acquire expertise around the vendor, but this is an example of the technology being chosen by a channel player for their own benefit.

Damian Stirrett, group vice-president and general manager UK and Ireland at ServiceNow, said the business had just released a version that included more AI functionality and had an established customer base across the security, telco and tech industries.

“Through this great partnership, Wavenet will be empowered with all the latest innovations of the Now Platform, delivering enhanced experiences to their entire ecosystem,” he said.

At the end of January, ServiceNow enhanced its partner programme, encouraging more to line up behind its increased focus on AI. The firm introduced discounts, rebates and credits that can be used for training and certifications that were designed to appeal to existing partners and tempt some fresh blood into the fold.

Last May, Wavenet and Daisy Corporate Services combined to create one of the largest managed service providers in the UK. At the time, the firm said the combination would generate an operation with £500m revenues, around 2,000 staff and a customer base that is in excess of 22,000 businesses. Areas of focus will include cyber security, cloud and intelligent networking, giving the combined entity more buying power and alliances with major suppliers and telcos.