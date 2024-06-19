Legacy networking infrastructure holding customers back

Customers are struggling to fend off cyber threats that are plaguing their networks, with remote and hybrid working contributing to the risks faced by users.

Research from Daisy Corporate Services has revealed just shy of 70% of those organisations it quizzed have seen an increase in the number of threats they are facing in the past 18 months. A similar number view defending against that rising tide the biggest networking challenge, with remote working adding to the problems.

The channel player’s State of networking report 2024 should make interesting reading for any channel player involved in the networking and security spaces.

Dealing with network complexity is a major issue for many users, with the vast majority having to wrestle with an infrastructure littered with numerous supplier products. As a result, 88% are looking to simplify their network.

Added to that is the pressure many face to allow remote and hybrid working securely, with high numbers pointing to those working practices as being a major contributor to increased networking vulnerabilities.

“At a time when the network perimeter is becoming increasingly virtual and a growing number of business processes and applications are online, it has never been so important to be able to maintain and manage a secure boundary between your network and the outside world,” said Joel Cunningham, head of connect at Daisy Corporate Services.

“Simply hoping your remote employees will enable a VPN outside the office doesn’t constitute a robust network security strategy,” he added.