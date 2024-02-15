reshoot - stock.adobe.com
Legacy kit undermining sustainability efforts
Daisy research has shone a light on an issue causing high numbers of customers ESG and budgetary headaches
Legacy infrastructure is undermining customer ambitions to improve their sustainability position, according to research from channel player Daisy Corporate Services.
The spotlight is on reducing carbon emissions, but the research, Faster, greener, cheaper: Dealing with IT infrastructure complexity in a hybrid cloud world, has uncovered a major stumbling block in the shape of legacy infrastructure, with it contributing heavily to user power consumption.
As well as making a demand on power, the old kit is also a drain on budgets, with funds used to support and maintain the equipment. The channel enjoys an opportunity to pitch upgrades, but this is more than just a fresh kit conversation because of the impact on sustainability and energy usage, as well as wider IT budgets.
The research also showed a strong desire by users to improve the green position of their businesses. The vast majority of IT leaders (86%) viewed sustainability and energy efficiency as important, with many working towards internal targets in those areas.
“Sustainability is a vital component of any modern business, and IT departments have a growing role in helping the wider organisation achieve green targets,” said Andy Bevan, head of propositions and strategy consulting at Daisy. “But legacy technology is a cause for concern among IT teams, with ageing equipment still contributing significantly to power consumption.”
The dangers of being lumbered with legacy kit mean some of the alternatives the channel can propose, that would ease budgets and improve the green position of a user’s business, were missed.
“Organisations can benefit from the sustainability features of their cloud providers, but are being held back by the challenges of migrating their legacy hardware,” he said. “Here is where modern hybrid cloud platforms can help bridge the gap between on-site infrastructure and cloud to deliver performance and sustainability benefits.”
Legacy infrastructure
A discussion around legacy infrastructure is happening against a background of increased awareness about other options. Daisy found that 86% of those customers it spoke to acknowledged a consumption-based IT infrastructure model would be a benefit, and a similar level were keen to take advantage of artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiency.
“Over the last few years, it has been a tough operating environment for many organisations,” said Bevan. “Driving efficiencies is a big part of businesses’ survival strategies today, which is having a huge impact on IT teams.
“At a time when IT leaders are under pressure to reduce capital expenditure, many organisations are still incurring significant maintenance and support costs on their legacy hardware,” he added. “By moving to the cloud and a consumption-based pricing model, organisations can reduce ongoing costs and increase flexibility by paying for what they use. For cost-constrained IT departments, this should be their nirvana.”