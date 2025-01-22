ADP deepens relationship with Wavenet

The channel has long been encouraged to increase its collaboration and work across the partner ecosystem to fill gaps to provide customers with a more complete solution.

Those operating in the telco space have talked of increasing their IT services options, but largely stayed in their area of focus, missing out on revenue as MSPs cover the needs of customers.

There are examples of partnerships being used to avoid that situation, with the relationship between Assured Data Protection and Wavenet one that has proven its value and is being expanded.

The two firms have worked together for the past few years, but the plan is to work even more closely following Wavenet’s combination with Daisy, with the firm able to offer the Rubrik data protection platform as a managed service through ADP.

Rob Mackle, managing director for EMEA at Assured, said there were real benefits from working with Wavenet, and clear revenue opportunities emerging out of the relationship.

“The partnership compliments Wavenet’s portfolio of solutions and will increase wallet share with current customers, help customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success,” he said.

Mackle said it was committed to providing high levels of support for the Wavenet relationship. “We’ve just been to their sales kick-off and are now engaging in proper education training of their team and their customer base,” he said.

Disaster recovery and backup In response, Mark Hall, solutions and strategy director at Wavenet, said working with ADP gave it the ability to offer customers a managed disaster recovery and backup service. “We’re seeing increased demand for enterprise-grade cyber resiliency solutions as we grow and expand into new vertical sectors, and we’re very pleased to be able to meet these demands with Assured,” he said. Mackle said he expected more partnerships between those with a telecommunications background and MSPs able to offer specialist IT services. “You’re going to see more of this,” he said. “I think this should have happened way sooner. The telco companies, because they all say they need to diversify and get into managed services, but they never act on it, which is frustrating from my point of view. “There’s companies out there, specialists like us, who will enable you with literally no cost to set up a very credible white label service,” said Mackle. “The value they bring is they’re a trusted supplier to the customer, consultative supplier, and they partner with ADP in this instance, to bring to them the best in market.”