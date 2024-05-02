Air IT gains Scottish foothold with SoConnect

Serial acquirer Air IT has struck again in a move that will strengthen its position north of the border and provide it with a base to increase its nationwide coverage.

The firm has picked up Edinburgh-based SoConnect to add more coverage in Scotland, gain more expertise and widen the customer base.

Adding the Scottish firm takes its nationwide staff to 570, and provides the chance to offer a range of services to thousands of small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

SoConnect is particularly keen to take advantage of Air Sec, the security offering that has been developed by Air IT.

“With a mission to make IT feel effortless, SoConnect is a fantastic cultural fit with an accomplished team that shares our values and commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said James Steventon, CEO of Air IT.

“With a complementary skillset and extensive experience of Microsoft cloud and communication solutions, we’re very much looking forward to having them on board,” he added.

In response, Gordon Sayers, CEO of SoConnect, said the tie-up would offer its staff and customers more opportunities. “This acquisition not only expands our horizons, but also enriches our capabilities, and opens up exciting opportunities for growth and innovation,” he said.