Developments in the market have tended to coalesce around various areas, which have been captured in this list.

The past 12 months have not been easy, but as this top 10 demonstrates, the channel continues to evolve, and it’s been another year of progress.

Here are the top 10 channel stories of 2023.

1. Reality of ‘more with less’ is hurting digitisation efforts, says research January started with the mantra being used to describe the perspective of customers working with partners. “In an environment that feels not too dissimilar to musical chairs – budgets reducing, fewer dollars to go around, but more mouths to feed – channel partners need to come up with something different to catch their customers’ attention,” said Shane Buckley, CEO of Gigamon. There were clear risks of tightening budgets, with technical debt rising, and SoftwareOne, sharing research in February that highlighted the negative impact it was already having on customer digitisation plans. The firm quizzed CIOs, with a sizeable number admitting efforts to drive down costs were causing them to fall behind in their digital transformation efforts. The issue continued to be a theme throughout the year, with Daisy sharing research in the summer that indicated customers were continuing to keep a firm eye on costs as inflation took its time to fall.

4. PC market struggles in 2022 but future positivity remains The hardware market came into 2023 after a bad performance in the second half of the prior year, and sales have been down by roughly 20% going through the year. But, even from the first of the grim quarterly updates from analyst houses, there was a view that things would get better. Some of those predictions of improvement were premature, like Lenovo’s boss forecasting an improvement in the second half of the year. But as the curtain starts to come down on the fourth quarter, the predictions are that a PC refresh, the launch of enticing artificial intelligence (AI) products and improving economic conditions will make 2024 a better period.

6. Channel marketers looking to work more closely together Whether it be marketing, with more channel marketeers working together to improve standards in the industry, or sustainability, there were increasing examples of increased collaboration in 2023. David Terry, vice-president of IT channels at Schneider Electric Europe, summed up the approach many in the industry recognised needed to be taken. “Not one single person would do this on their own,” he said. “Sustainability and reducing CO 2 emissions across the channels that we have is a team sport. It’s the vendors, the manufacturers, distribution and its resellers. It’s the logistical services we use and it’s the recycling services. But it’s one of the biggest opportunities we have.”

7. Paul Eccleston looking for growth at Exclusive Networks There was plenty of doom and gloom because of the state of the economy, but across distribution and reseller tiers, executives were still prepared to talk of growth. The emphasis was on getting more share of wallet from existing customers and concentrating on reaching those market areas that were untapped. Paul Eccleston, UK and Ireland managing director at Exclusive Networks, provided some insight into the attitude towards 2023 back in January. “I have got a lot of thoughts and ideas about how we can develop the business and keep the momentum going,” he said. “I think there’s a lot we can do in the next two to five years.” Results from those listed channel players, the likes of Computacenter, Softcat and Bytes, along with numbers from distribution underlined channel resilience and the ability to find growth in difficult circumstances.

8. ReliaQuest goes all-in on channel Vendors like to talk about how close they are to 100% of revenue coming via partners, but across the industry, the volume of business that went through the channel was a recurring theme. Canalys highlighted at various points across 2023 just how much business was being transacted by partners. Back in January, the analyst indicated that the bulk of security sales were going through the channel. It then followed that up with the figure, shared at Canalys Channels Forum in October, that 70% of all IT spending went through the channel. Jay McBain, chief analyst at Canalys, said the total addressable IT market was $4.7tn, a decent chunk of which went through, with or via partners. “Important to all of us, 73.1% of this entire pie goes to through and with partners,” he said. “If you add on partner assist, the number goes beyond 90%.” IDC was also talking up the indirect model, expecting growth across Europe in 2023 and around a third of spending to go through partners.