Insight picks up Amdaris

Insight has bolstered its software development and managed services capabilities after picking up UK-based Amdaris.

The acquisition gives Insight a business that operates through a number of delivery centres in Eastern Europe and has a track record in software development, application support, and managed and consultancy services.

Amdaris employs 800 staff, has an an established customer base and has held Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status for more than a decade. The plan is to add the expertise of the business to Insight’s global modern applications and data and AI practices. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The acquisition marks an important milestone for Insight as a leading solutions integrator,” said Joyce Mullen, president and CEO of Insight. “With the addition of Amdaris, Insight will scale robustly, enhance its technological capabilities and deliver an even broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA.”

Adrian Gregory, Insight EMEA president, said that the acquisition would provide the business with more expertise on advising users with digital transformation projects, which was essential in the current market.

“With the business landscape in a constant state of change, IT products and services have become integral: every business must be digital now, and they must move quickly to achieve it. Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey,” he said.

“With Amdaris, Insight’s position as a leading solutions integrator will be enhanced, and clients will be provided with even more capabilities in application development and digital consulting.

“Amdaris clients in turn gain access to our deep expertise in cloud, data, AI, cyber security and intelligent edge, augmented by Insight’s longstanding relationships with more than 6,000 technology partners across the globe,” he added.

In response, Andy Rogers, co-CEO of Amdaris, said that it was a positive step to become part of an organisation that had shown it could develop a trusted partner position with a large number of customers.

“By joining forces, we look forward to leveraging Insight's global expertise and delivery network, particularly its global managed cloud service and leading knowledge of modern data warehouses and generative AI. Its expansive partnerships and accreditations will undoubtedly help our existing clients think even more ambitiously about their transformation goals,” he said.

His fellow co-CEO Vlad Nanu also welcomed the deal and emphasised the positive impact it would have for its extended operations across Eastern Europe.

“Amidst the fast-paced growth of the IT industry, our acquisition by Insight speaks volumes of their unwavering trust in the exceptional software development skills and talents that Eastern Europe has to offer. There’s also a lot of excitement that this level of investment will generate significant impact and development in the region,” he said.