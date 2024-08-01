Slow weeks of summer an ideal time for training

The channel can use the slower weeks of the summer to prepare for a busier fourth quarter and access training to ensure they are up to speed with in-demand technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

The advice from channel leaders is to use the traditionally slower time of year to prepare staff and review progress made so far in 2024.

Areas where it would be wise to invest time in training include AI, specifically in tools like Microsoft’s Copilot, as well as fine-tuning security knowledge.

Gillian Holloway, Insight’s EMEA vice-president of partnerships and strategic alliances, said the next few weeks were likely to be impacted by summer holidays, leaving channel leaders with choices about how to use the time constructively.

“If the absence of clients, suppliers and colleagues over the summer leaves you with spare time, what could you do with it? My recommendation is that you don’t sit back and relax. I am reminded of one of the mantras of the British Army, that of the 5Ps: planning and preparation prevents poor performance,” she said.

“Review your year so far, review your client penetration and retention, review the market, and consider what is working well, what isn’t, what you can do better and how you might achieve that. It may prevent you from missing opportunities in Q4,” she added.

The quieter weeks also offer an opportunity to have conversations with staff that can build relationships. “As a leader, take the time to talk to people and ask questions. As a listening organisation, Insight gains significant intelligence and solutions from such conversations,” said Holloway.

She agreed that training would also be a positive way to spend some of the available time over the next few weeks. “If you have time, do some training. Learn how to become a proficient, prompt writer to maximise tools such as Microsoft Copilot.”

The channel has consistently looked for training, and enablement was a major feature in the partner programmes rolled out by Darktrace and Veracode earlier this week.

Schneider Electric introduced its UK and Ireland training programme to coincide with the start of the school holidays. The vendor is making training available on a range of topics, including AI, the automation of machinery and equipment, innovations in power and energy management, and safety standards and regulations. Partners will be able to tap into in-person and digital teaching options to develop their skills.

The firm has already established a couple of academies, with more planned to come online later this year. The Safety Academy in Telford and the Automation Academy in Coventry both offer in-person teaching and the chance for students to gain valuable skills and certification.

“Organisations are becoming more dependent on their electrical backbone to support operations, digital transformation, automation and manufacturing. Electrical engineers and their specialist expertise are critical to the installation, safety and maintenance of this electrical infrastructure,” said David Pownall, vice-president of services at Schneider Electric UK and Ireland.

“There is an urgent need to build skills to embrace new technologies, drive modernisation, improve performance, reduce downtime and comply with changing safety regulations. Not only that, but training is critical to career enhancement and a key foundation of a positive employee experience, attracting and retaining people when we’re facing a significant skills gap crisis,” he added.