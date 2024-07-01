Insight acquires consultancy NWT

Insight Enterprises has added more muscle to its consultancy capabilities with a move to acquire New World Tech (NWT).

The latest addition operates across the UK, supporting both public sector and enterprise customers with their digital transformation and IT strategies. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Brighton, NWT has an impressive list of verticals where it has made a difference to users, including financial services, automotive, TMT and public sector. The sorts of services the consultancy provides include outsourcing and management, technical advisory support, integration enablement, and ServiceNow expertise.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for Insight in its evolution,” said Adrian Gregory, Insight EMEA president.

“Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey,” he added. “With the addition of NWT, Insight can build upon its expertise as a Solutions Integrator. Their approach and techniques are rooted in diligence and precision, and they have a reputation for delivering quality, timeliness and value.”

In response, Glenn Ballard, NWT CEO, said its acquisition was a recognition from Insight of its hard-earned reputation as a trusted partner and its skilled staff. “We believe our skills and experience will perfectly complement Insight’s portfolio,” he said. “With Insight’s expansive partnerships and accreditations, we are confident that we can help our clients achieve their goals faster and with greater agility.

“With NWT joining Insight, we bring our world-class business and IT strategy capabilities together with a global technology and services organisation, enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients when it’s most needed. Joining forces with Insight will make us an unstoppable entity in the fast-paced world of transformation.”