maxsattana - stock.adobe.com
Insight acquires consultancy NWT
Channel player keeps M&A activity going with move for UK firm with strong vertical market experience
Insight Enterprises has added more muscle to its consultancy capabilities with a move to acquire New World Tech (NWT).
The latest addition operates across the UK, supporting both public sector and enterprise customers with their digital transformation and IT strategies. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Based in Brighton, NWT has an impressive list of verticals where it has made a difference to users, including financial services, automotive, TMT and public sector. The sorts of services the consultancy provides include outsourcing and management, technical advisory support, integration enablement, and ServiceNow expertise.
“This acquisition is an important milestone for Insight in its evolution,” said Adrian Gregory, Insight EMEA president.
“Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey,” he added. “With the addition of NWT, Insight can build upon its expertise as a Solutions Integrator. Their approach and techniques are rooted in diligence and precision, and they have a reputation for delivering quality, timeliness and value.”
In response, Glenn Ballard, NWT CEO, said its acquisition was a recognition from Insight of its hard-earned reputation as a trusted partner and its skilled staff. “We believe our skills and experience will perfectly complement Insight’s portfolio,” he said. “With Insight’s expansive partnerships and accreditations, we are confident that we can help our clients achieve their goals faster and with greater agility.
“With NWT joining Insight, we bring our world-class business and IT strategy capabilities together with a global technology and services organisation, enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients when it’s most needed. Joining forces with Insight will make us an unstoppable entity in the fast-paced world of transformation.”
Adding depth
Insight has been busy on the M&A front, adding more depth to the business with a string of recent moves, including Amdaris to bolster developer expertise, Infocenter for automation, and cloud skills with SADA.
The move for ServiceNow partner Infocenter came just a couple of months ago, and was part of the ongoing effort to bolster the services side of Insight’s business.
For its most recent Q1 numbers for the three months to 31 March, Insight saw its Core services gross profit improve by 24% year-on-year.
Speaking back in May, Joyce Mullen, president and CEO of Insight, said the business was following a strategy that would support its ambition of becoming “the leading solutions integrator”.
“We are pleased to announce another record-setting first quarter with very strong performance in our key strategic areas of cloud and Insight Core services, fortified by continued operating expense discipline,” she said.
Those results did not include a contribution from Infocenter, which was announced just before the sharing of the Q1 numbers.