Insight rolls out global cloud services option

Insight Enterprises has cut the ribbon on a global cloud offering that taps into its narrative of providing users with digital transformation support.

The channel player’s Managed Cloud Services is designed to take the burden of managing hosted environments off the shoulders of an IT department to let Insight carry the stress instead.

Insight Managed Cloud Services is promising to provide a simple pricing model that will help users get the most out of their cloud capacity, improve performance and utilisation, and place an emphasis on improving security and compliance. Crucially, there is also a chance for users to increase their control over cloud costs, which is key in the current macroeconomic environment.

The offering can cover multicloud, including Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud. Insight will be leaning on its established support centres that are spread at strategic points across the globe for 24/7 monitoring, data and end-point protection and issue resolution.

Insight carries out market landscape research and has been charting rising levels of technical debt across customers that have opted to postpone projects because of the economic situation, which has added to the pressure to help users manage costs and find the right cloud solution.

“Managed cloud services are a natural match for companies accelerating their move to the cloud and seeking greater flexibility in managing cloud costs,” said Stan Lequin, president of Insight Solutions.

“As clients globally scale their digital business, Insight Managed Cloud Services support continuous improvement and simplify multicloud resources. Further, our ability as a solutions integrator to address every aspect of digital transformation – from modernising infrastructure and building more compelling work experiences to integrating game changers like generative AI – provides the strategic partner to help them realise the most ambitious goals for their business,” he added.

Karen McLaughlin, senior vice-president of EMEA services and global centres of excellence services operations, said that there were clear benefits to being able to provide cloud services on a global basis.

“This means organisations across the world, no matter their geographic reach, can rest assured that their Azure infrastructure is managed effectively and enhanced for optimal performance, allowing them to focus on their core business activities,” she said.

Insight is focused on ensuring it is in a strong position when it comes to providing digital transformation support for customers, recently sealing a deal to acquire software development and managed services player Amdaris.

Speaking about the deal last month, Adrian Gregory, Insight EMEA president, said the acquisition would provide the business with more expertise on advising users with digital transformation projects, which was essential in the current market.

“With the business landscape in a constant state of change, IT products and services have become integral: every business must be digital now, and they must move quickly to achieve it. Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey,” he said.