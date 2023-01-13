Thirdera and Aptum use acquisition to bolster reach and skills

Thirdera has taken steps to increase its position in Europe after sealing the acquisition of SilverStorm Solutions.

The firm is on a mission to expand its ServiceNow Business in Europe and identified an elite level partner that had presence in a number of European markets, including the UK.

Thirdera indicated that it was building up a European presence at the start of this year, beginning by hiring some ServiceNow experts in the Netherlands. Those organic efforts have now been accelerated by acquisition, with the SilverStorm deal adding more than 100 consultants to the team.

SilverStorm has over 400 certifications and recently gained all four of ServiceNow’s workflow badges, making it one of fewer than 10 companies, including Thirdera, globally that have reached that level of expertise.

“Enterprises in Europe and around the world are looking to drive more value with their cloud platforms,” said Jason Wojahn, CEO of Thirdera. “To accomplish this goal, they need partners that can push their teams up the value chain, improve their digital agendas, rationalise new and emerging technologies, and work in a truly global model.”

“With the increase in ServiceNow capabilities, features and functions, there is a significant opportunity for channel leaders like Thirdera and SilverStorm to drive scale and relevance in workflows, and more synergistic value across cloud platforms for ServiceNow clients,” he added.

Following the acquisition, SilverStorm founder and CEO Rian Butcher will become senior managing director for EMEA.

“For 20 years, SilverStorm has supported our clients with their digital transformation journeys. It’s now time for us to continue with our own transformation and become part of the Thirdera team,” said Butcher. “By joining forces, we can provide even better service to our existing customers and reach new customers with our combined portfolio of services.”

Elsewhere, Aptum has also been active in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) arena, with a view to bolstering its position as a hybrid multicloud managed service provider (MSP) position.

The move for Montreal-based CloudOps, which has expertise in major cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Google Managed Services, as well as hybrid cloud options, will add more expertise to the Aptum business.

The deal is expected to have a positive impact on Aptum’s solutions and services in Canada, the US and here in the UK.

“Aptum has been on a transformational journey over the last three years; we have not missed a beat on our focus to bring new products and service delivery models to enable the best hybrid multicloud solutions to market,” said Susan Bowen, CEO and president of Aptum.

“This strategic move will extend our ability to serve our customers with solutions such as DevOps and advanced cloud migration services, offering true hybrid multicloud solutions and services at different stages of their digital transformation,” she added.

The plan is to bolster Aptum’s Hybrid Cloud Management Portal by leaning on CloudMC’s edge orchestration platform to support an approach that provides greater visibility of hybrid multicloud workload management.