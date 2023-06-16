Customers want MSPs to give more cloud analytics

Customers are looking for more insights into their cloud workloads and spending, and expect managed service providers to be able to deliver that level of service.

Over the past couple of years, fuelled by the needs of the pandemic, customers have embraced the cloud, but many are now reflecting on their progress, and looking for the channel to provide greater levels of insight and management.

According to a recent study from Aptum, the firm’s annual Cloud impact study 2023 – Clear skies ahead: Avoiding chaos in the cloud, overall customers were satisfied with their rate of cloud transformation, but challenges remained, including integration, gaining cost predictability, coping with a lack of skills and keeping up with changes in technology.

The main two concerns were around cost, with 73% of respondents revealing the cloud was more expensive than they expected, and 34% agreeing that improving analytics and reporting was a top priority for the year ahead.

Investments into multiload and hybrid environments are continuing, but users are struggling to deal with growing complexity across those platforms.

Susan Bowen, CEO of Aptum, said the desire for more analytics comes from customers wanting to get a clearer picture of what’s going on and how money is being spent.

“Customers are saying it was a really good decision that we made over the past two or three years to do what we’ve done in a hybrid multi-cloud environment,” she said. “But what we need to do now is work on how to manage the cost, because actually, my cost base is increasing. The other piece is that everyone’s saying, ‘Well, if I can get my costs in a better place, the other piece I’d like to do is have far more statistics’.”