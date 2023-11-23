Aptum expanding channel ecosystem

It has just been a few weeks since Michael Stephens was officially named Aptum’s vice-president of partnerships and strategic alliances, but he’s already looking to make an impact in the cloud player’s channel.

He has identified opportunities to improve co-selling with partners and to make sure the firm is effectively working its alliance relationships.

“There is the opportunity to diversify and drive exponential growth in additional channel routes to market,” he said. “While I’m extremely grateful for the foundation of that resell referral model, I’m coming into it looking to build an ecosystem that helps clients connect technology to business outcomes.

“I’m very much looking at co-sell partners and support partners,” said Stephens. “We are selling together in the market, so that’s the first new route to market that we’re pursuing.

“The second one is really formalising our technology alliance partners, and how we are aligning with them to bring best-in-class solutions,” he said.

The co-selling approach will involve working with some of the global master agents that have been broadening their portfolios beyond telecoms and into cloud. On the alliance front, the focus is on making sure the relationships are used fully.

“We use multiple technology alliance partners in our go to market that are embedded in our solutions,” said Stephens. “I want to make sure we take advantage of marketing those services together, sharing leads and opportunities, as we don’t typically compete. We sell our technology stacks together.”