sakkmesterke - stock.adobe.com
Pure Storage hands channel fresh data management pitch
Vendor announces launch of a cloud data management option that it believes will offer an alternative to traditional storage approaches
Pure Storage has cut the ribbon on its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) offering, which arms its partners with a fresh storage management option to put in front of their customers.
The vendor’s EDC is designed to overcome fragmented and siloed data and hand users the chance to manage information across their estate to improve the results of using artificial intelligence (AI), as well as reduce risk.
Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president for EMEA and LATAM channel sales at Pure Storage, said the launch created more opportunities for the firm’s channel, arming them with a technology that would appeal to a wide range of customers.
“It gives more opportunity for our partners to drive revenue and profitable growth with Pure, and the main essence of everything that we are announcing is really playing into how artificial intelligence and the concept of hybrid cloud are redefining the future of enterprise infrastructure,” he said. “Our view here at Pure is there’s a fundamental difference between storage management and data management.
“Enterprise Data Cloud, this really is an industry changing architectural approach to data storage and data management,” added Greenlaw. “What it does is give customers, organisations and enterprises the ability to centrally manage a virtualised cloud of data, but with unified control, so whether your data sits on-premise, whether it sits in the public cloud, or whether it’s in a hybrid environment, we are building a single pane of glass to enable intelligent, autonomous data management.
“The new products, new features and new functions will help customers manage their data much more easily, much more efficiently and, obviously, much more securely,” he said.
As well as the introduction of the EDC, Pure is also promoting its alliances strategy and encouraging partners to tap into the cross-selling opportunities it’s created.
Threat detection
The vendor has close links with a range of players, including developing Anomaly Threat Detection with Rubrik, and threat hunting and log retention with CrowdStrike to increase levels of data resiliency and security.
“We’re very conscious at Pure that the partners that are winning in the market are those that are combining alliance partners together to build solutions for customers, those partners that are stuck in the legacy world of selling point product are not as successful as those that joined the dots together,” said Greenlaw.
“Customers are going through vendor consolidation, supplier consolidation, and customers are now looking for partners who can join the dots of all these different alliances,” he said. “Whether it’s improving performance, whether it’s reducing costs, whether it’s increasing cyber resiliency, whether it’s supporting modern workloads, we are working hand in glove with our partners to deliver those outcomes that really matter to our customers.”
The key messages the vendor is looking to promote to the channel are around EDC and other product enhancements regarding performance and scalability, particularly around Flash.
“We genuinely believe that the Enterprise Data Cloud is a game changer for our industry as we move from storage management to data management to provide that holistic single pane of glass across the bolt storage infrastructure,” said Greenlaw.