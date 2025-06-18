Pure Storage hands channel fresh data management pitch

Pure Storage has cut the ribbon on its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) offering, which arms its partners with a fresh storage management option to put in front of their customers.

The vendor’s EDC is designed to overcome fragmented and siloed data and hand users the chance to manage information across their estate to improve the results of using artificial intelligence (AI), as well as reduce risk.

Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president for EMEA and LATAM channel sales at Pure Storage, said the launch created more opportunities for the firm’s channel, arming them with a technology that would appeal to a wide range of customers.

“It gives more opportunity for our partners to drive revenue and profitable growth with Pure, and the main essence of everything that we are announcing is really playing into how artificial intelligence and the concept of hybrid cloud are redefining the future of enterprise infrastructure,” he said. “Our view here at Pure is there’s a fundamental difference between storage management and data management.

“Enterprise Data Cloud, this really is an industry changing architectural approach to data storage and data management,” added Greenlaw. “What it does is give customers, organisations and enterprises the ability to centrally manage a virtualised cloud of data, but with unified control, so whether your data sits on-premise, whether it sits in the public cloud, or whether it’s in a hybrid environment, we are building a single pane of glass to enable intelligent, autonomous data management.

“The new products, new features and new functions will help customers manage their data much more easily, much more efficiently and, obviously, much more securely,” he said.

As well as the introduction of the EDC, Pure is also promoting its alliances strategy and encouraging partners to tap into the cross-selling opportunities it’s created.