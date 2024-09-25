Pure Storage arms UK channel with greater insights

Pure Storage has extended enablement tools to its UK partners after a couple of months running the system in the US.

The firm launched its Pure Partner Intelligence (PPI) dashboard in the US earlier this year, providing its channel with insights into where they were winning deals so it could identify internal best practice and mimic that across a sales team.

The PPI offering was one of a handful of innovations launched by Pure to make life easier and processes smoother, looking to increase the intelligence that could be shared with the channel to identify opportunities and increase revenues.

As well as PPI, the vendor launched asset utilisation, which identifies where partners can help customers improve system management, and the Direct Partner Master Agreement, allowing the capability to transact directly in the online marketplace.

Geoff Greenlaw, vice-president of channel sales for EMEA and LATAM at Pure Storage, said the innovations had started to deliver results, and that Pure had chosen to extend it to more partners.

“The Pure Partner Intelligence dashboard was only aimed at direct partners, primarily in the US region, but we are launching that for all our partners in EMEA, so they now have access to all of that information about how to train, where to enable, where to get the best bang for our buck,” he said.

Greenlaw added that even in the few months the offering had been available in the US, the vendor had seen an impact from sharing intelligence with partners. “It really did unlock it, and we’ve started to see pipeline being uncovered where we didn’t know about it,” he said. “We’ve empowered them with the tools to go and drive the pipeline and we’ve seen exponential pipeline on the back of empowering them with those tools.”