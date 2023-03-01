ClickUp and Kroll formalise channel offerings

The start of a month is a good moment to cut the ribbon on a fresh partner programme or to roll out a more formal approach with the channel.

The timing appears to have suited ClickUp and Kroll, which have both increased the support they can provide their partners.

Productivity platform player ClickUp has opted to launch its Alliances and Channels Ecosystem (ACE) to make it easier for customers to identify partners.

The firm has seen market conditions move in favour of productivity platforms and has realised there are a significant number of customers that have yet to invest in a solution – and it views the channel as the route to get to them.

“ClickUp is a rocketship and ACE is its booster engine,” said Marshall Tyler, chief strategy officer at ClickUp. “We are growing at record speed and recognise the distinct value of investing early in a partner ecosystem to support our expanding customer base.

“We know our partners play a critical role in our customers’ success, and we’re thrilled to ignite and launch many more ClickUp experts into our orbit,” he added.

The firm is taking a tiered approach to differentiating partners across the ecosystem – valued consultants, solutions partners and alliance partners – to make sure it can signal the skill sets across its channel base.

The tiers will give coverage to a range of partners – ranging from emerging channel players with less than10 staff and up to the more established operators. The vendor is also keen to bring other manufacturers under the umbrella and increase its alliances.

Working with the channel has the backing of senior management and Zeb Evans, founder and CEO of ClickUp, who made it clear he understood the value of building an indirect ecosystem: “With the help of our partners, we’ll enable our customers to maximise their productivity and get more out of ClickUp.”

Elsewhere, security risk management specialist Kroll has decided the time is right to formalise its channel relationships with the launch of its Cyber Partner programme.

This is the first programme from the firm and it promises to support partners selling across its portfolio, with rewards and incentives on offer for those that get involved with the scheme.

Kroll operates in numerous areas of the security market, including managed detection and response, penetration testing and incident response.

Keith Carter, global head of channel and alliances in Kroll’s Cyber Risk business, said that it had the potential to be a very rewarding choice for partners as it opened up a wider access to the rewards the business could offer.

“The lifetime commissionable and resale opportunities offered in the Kroll Cyber Partner Program are unmatched in the industry. We have regularly experienced 10x returns on initial deal value over five years, an opportunity we’re now opening up to partners, which they may be able to realise in as little as 24 months,” he said.

Kroll is aiming the programme at a wide audience and has signalled it is looking for managed service providers, MSSPs, VARs, ISVs, master agents and distributors.