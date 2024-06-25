ALSO Cloud UK: GenAI poses significant security risks

ALSO Cloud UK has identified generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) as one of the biggest security challenges the channel will have to help small businesses navigate.

The channel player recently held its Cloud Summit ’24, with the main takeaway concerning the opportunity GenAI poses, but also the risks.

It pulled together a panel of security vendors who discussed the potential of the technology to improve customer lives, but also the potential problems it poses.

David Bowen, global business development director for Microsoft, spoke at the event and outlined the issues being faced by customers.

“In the latest Work trends index, published in May, we found that 79% of organisations believe AI is a business imperative, however, 60% of companies lack a plan and vision to implement the technology; this is where the ALSO partner ecosystem can support customers develop a strategy that quantifies the productivity gains of AI,” he said.

“The study also found that 75% of workers are already using AI, and of these, 78% are bringing their own AI tools for tasks. These lack the needed levels of security, data protection and compliance, leaving organisations’ data exposed,” added Bowen.

He said that its Copilot software that harnessed AI was an example of where the technology, if delivered securely, would make a positive impact. “Copilot is already enabling much greater productivity levels, allowing teams to spend less time on repetitive tasks and spend more time working on more creative and impactful work,” said Bowen.