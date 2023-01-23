SMEs upping security investment in face of growing threats

Small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers are taking security more seriously and setting aside budgets to shore up their defences, but many users are finding it a challenge to find skilled staff to handle issues in-house.

According to the 2022 State of ransomware report from Datto, the takeaway for the channel is the widening recognition by small and mid-sized firms that they are in the firing line and need to do more to increase their security levels.

The research found that around 20% of budget was going to security and just shy of half of those quizzed expected that level to increase over the coming year, and money was going into antivirus, email protection, and cloud and networking tools.

Datto also uncovered widespread adoption of cyber insurance, with 69% of SMEs currently paying for a service and most of the remainder planning to follow over the course of 2023.

“We’re seeing many businesses take more steps to protect themselves against threat actors,” said Chris McKie, vice-president of product marketing for security and networking solutions at Datto.

“Whether they’re investing in new security products or utilising multiple security frameworks, most SMEs realise the very real threat ransomware poses for their business, and they’re doing what they can to keep themselves safe,” he added.

Apart from specific product areas, some of the findings from the research that should interest managed service providers included the relatively low numbers of customers that had robust recovery plans in place. There was also room for improvement in levels of disaster planning.