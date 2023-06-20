Exclusive Networks continues to add depth to its on-demand platform X-OD

Exclusive Networks has added Tenable Nessus to its X-OD platform to provide resellers with the option of providing vulnerability assessment as a service.

The distributor has been adding more depth to its X-OD offering, which was launched in October 2020, as well as making the service available in more countries.

The latest addition to X-OD means the distributor can now provide vulnerability assessment on an as-a-service basis.

Guy March, senior director of EMEA Channels at Tenable, said it had started working with Exclusive last year and this was the next step in the relationship.

“As more end user organisations adopt flexible subscription-based models for their cyber security requirements, it is imperative that Tenable and its partners are positioned to address this growing opportunity. With Nessus now available as part of the Exclusive X-OD portfolio, our partners are well-equipped to take advantage of the flexible subscription economy,” he said.

From an Exclusive Networks point of view, Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, senior vice-president of global business development and ecosystems at the distributor, said the aim of the exercise is to arm partners with more options and the pieces need to build a security solution.

“With attack surfaces constantly changing, Nessus helps security professionals keep pace with attackers, providing a fast and easy way to find and fix vulnerabilities,” he said.

“The combination of Nessus and X-OD enables partners to deliver ‘vulnerability assessment as a service’ to customers for the first time through a subscription-based consumption model, generating new recurring revenue opportunities.”

Speaking on its FY earnings call in February, Exclusive Networks CEO Jesper Trolle said that there was growth in the as-a-service model, and it would continue to expand its options on that side of the business.

“Cloud-based security products and cloud delivery models continue to outgrow traditional routes to market,” he said. “We are seeing our cloud-based sales continue to grow as more and more vendors move to annual recurring revenue models and SaaS models. Many of our new vendors, especially those we signed through our businesses of Ignition and Nuaware, are today sold predominantly as cloud-based services.

“As customers shift their consumption habits to subscription-based models, we are seeing an increase in the number of partners trading on X-OD, our innovative on-demand consumption platform.

“In FY 2022, the number of partners trading on X-OD more than doubled with the number of transactions on the platform increasing by sixfold as customers are buying more and more subscriptions compared with FY 2021. In FY 22, our cloud-based sales grew by an impressive 53% year on year, making up now more than 28% of our overall gross sales,” he added.