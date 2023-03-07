Epicor swoops for ISV partner

Cloud financial planning and analysis specialist Epicor has moved to acquire one of its existing independent software vendor (ISV) partners to bolster its market position.

The acquisition of DSPanel, for an undisclosed sum, gives Epicor access to a firm that has developed its own cloud-based financial planning and analysis tool, Performance Canvasl, offered currently as Epicor Financial Planner.

The DSPanel offering is already fully integrated with the Epicor ERP Cloud and supports those looking for financial, supply chain and workforce support.

“Agility is paramount in today’s complex landscape of ever-changing market dynamics,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “Our acquisition of DSPanel will give CFOs and other business leaders a highly scalable FP&A [financial planning and analysis] solution to get to the right insights at the right time and take action to maximise business performance.”

In response, DSPanel CEO Jan Morath said the move would benefit the firm and its customer base, with more investment heading into its Performance Canvas offering.

“At DSPanel, we’ve always been focused on helping organisations optimise their financial and reporting processes to support strategic decision-making across the business,” he added.

“By joining with Epicor, we’re excited to expand on our long-time relationship and strengthen our work to help companies increase profitability, manage and improve departmental performance, and facilitate organisational change.”

DSPanel indicated that it would continue to deliver high levels of support to customers as it went through the integration process with Epicor.