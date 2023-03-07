maxsattana - stock.adobe.com
Epicor swoops for ISV partner
Financial planning player Epicor adds more depth to portfolio with the addition of established developer DSPanel
Cloud financial planning and analysis specialist Epicor has moved to acquire one of its existing independent software vendor (ISV) partners to bolster its market position.
The acquisition of DSPanel, for an undisclosed sum, gives Epicor access to a firm that has developed its own cloud-based financial planning and analysis tool, Performance Canvasl, offered currently as Epicor Financial Planner.
The DSPanel offering is already fully integrated with the Epicor ERP Cloud and supports those looking for financial, supply chain and workforce support.
“Agility is paramount in today’s complex landscape of ever-changing market dynamics,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “Our acquisition of DSPanel will give CFOs and other business leaders a highly scalable FP&A [financial planning and analysis] solution to get to the right insights at the right time and take action to maximise business performance.”
In response, DSPanel CEO Jan Morath said the move would benefit the firm and its customer base, with more investment heading into its Performance Canvas offering.
“At DSPanel, we’ve always been focused on helping organisations optimise their financial and reporting processes to support strategic decision-making across the business,” he added.
“By joining with Epicor, we’re excited to expand on our long-time relationship and strengthen our work to help companies increase profitability, manage and improve departmental performance, and facilitate organisational change.”
Steve Murphy, Epicor
DSPanel indicated that it would continue to deliver high levels of support to customers as it went through the integration process with Epicor.
Strategic investment
Elsewhere in the market, cloud networking player Neutrality.one has secured a strategic investment from Expand Group, which the firm has indicated will be used to help build up its enterprise channel and managed service provider base.
The Dubai-based business sells across the Middle East, but also supports global customers, selling software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) into 180 countries, and is keen to use the funding to continue to develop that customer base.
“We have seen strong traction with local and global customers, and this investment will enable us to move with greater speed while building a world-class team. Neutrality.one has moved from our growth startup stage to our next phase of development and we’re excited to have Expand Group on board with us,” said George Szlosarek, CEO of Neutrality.one.
“This is more than an investment. The talent and advisory that Expand brings to the table will support our long-term growth,” he added.
The investment relationship will give the firm access to the expertise posed by Expand around certain key markets and what strategies deliver growth.
“Neutrality.one has tremendous growth potential and this as an opportunity to expand our scope with a business that we believe in,” said Aidan Walker, managing director at Expand Group. “Our accelerator fund enables us to elevate our relationships with high-growth businesses and find new ways to support them.”