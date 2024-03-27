Goldilock makes move to channel-first model

Security startup Goldilock has decided the time is right to adopt a channel-only approach to grow its business.

The UK firm, which has developed a physical network isolation service, is hoping an indirect approach will give it access to more customers and a chance to gain greater market penetration.

The company has developed a patented appliance that can isolate and ringfence systems in a matter of seconds preventing a breach from spreading. The startup has been part of the National Cyber Security Centre’s joint NCSC For Startups programme with Plexal, and received support from the Ministry of Defence’s Defence and Security Accelerator.

Goldilock CEO and founder Tony Hasek said its offering appealed to a wide customer base, including key verticals such as healthcare and defence, and the moment was right to go all-in with the channel.

“With a channel-first approach, we are able to scale our business effectively to cater to this need and ensure comprehensive protection reaches every corner of the global market,” he said.

The firm has backed the shift in strategy with a dedicated hire, with Steven Brodie joining as its new head of sales and channel.

He has a CV that stretches back over 25 years, and includes channel experience with a number of household names, including Cisco, HPE, Dell and Juniper.