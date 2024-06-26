Goldilock builds out partner network

Security player Goldilock has marked the next milestone in its channel journey, with the announcement of a number of strategic partnerships with distributor and resellers.

The firm, which has developed a physical network isolation service, indicated in March that the time was right to turn to the channel to gain access to more customers and a chance to widen its market penetration.

The company has developed a patented ‘kill-switch’ appliance that can isolate and ringfence systems in a matter of seconds, preventing a breach from spreading. The startup has been part of the National Cyber Security Centre’s joint NCSC For Startups programme with Plexal, and has received support from the Ministry of Defence’s Defence and Security Accelerator.

Its latest move is to strike up a series of strategic channel partnerships with distributors and value-added resellers to create a network that can support its indirect growth ambitions.

On the distribution front, the firm has signed up Cyber Distribution in the UK and Naperto and CreaPlus to cover mainland Europe.

In terms of resellers, the vendor has announced it is working with Brookcourt Solutions in the UK to target the enterprise market, and Sterling in both the UK and US to reach defence and security customers. NCS is covering Singapore, and BKJ Works will get to enterprise users in North America.

“Traditional security measures, like reactively patching vulnerabilities, are proving increasingly ineffective,” said CEO and founder Tony Hasek at Goldilock. “Our solution seamlessly integrates with existing technologies like firewalls, routers, and switches, allowing it to easily slot into any multi-layered security approach.

“We’re looking forward to working together with our new partners to make sure customers have access to tailored and ongoing support, helping them to establish a cyber security setup that truly works for them,” he said.

The latest moves were also a sign that the commitment to building channel business is continuing, according to Steven Brodie, head of channel at Goldilock.

Brodie was hired earlier this year as channel head, with a brief to establishing a partner network and build relationships with disties and resellers.

“Our commitment to a channel-first approach takes a major leap forward with these partnerships,” he said. “We’ve already established strong relationships with our new partners, and we’re actively seeking more to join our growing ecosystem. Ultimately, this is about meeting the demand for such a critical cyber security solution as quickly as possible.”

Rob Leggett, CEO and founder of Cyber Distribution, said that the firm had seen an opportunity to add a different option to its portfolio.

“Goldilock’s ability to physically isolate critical network infrastructure, OT and IT systems, ensures that assets remain secure, invisible, and inaccessible to adversaries, connecting to the internet only when necessary or being truly physically isolated in an instant. Our partners can now offer another level of security to their customers that was previously unavailable,” he said.