Shift to Partner Plus more than a programme refresh for IBM

The channel has changed, and for those responsible for devising partner programmes, the traditional approaches are no longer workable because there is too much variety to impose a one-size-broadly-fits-all approach.

IBM’s channel leadership recognised that situation and began to develop a fresh offering, Partner Plus, which was introduced to the channel just a few days into the start of 2023.

David Stokes, general manager of IBM partner ecosystem EMEA, said that a couple of years ago it became clear that partners were creating value in different ways: “The traditional terms of reseller and integrator didn’t really apply anymore,” he said. “It was more relevant to talk about the way they create value around technology. I think that was a big shift for us, and with the new programme we were able to reflect that.”

The decision to introduce Partner Plus was not solely because of the changing makeup of the channel base but also to represent where IBM was as a business.

“The company had made this strategic shift to lead in hybrid cloud and AI [artificial intelligence], and we’d had the acquisition of Red Hat, which was obviously a big pivot point,” said Stokes. “Then we had the spin-off of Kyndryl, our managed services business, which gave a lot more clarity to our partners about where they could collaborate with us. But we made a third decision, which was that to scale our technology and our platforms, we had to have a strategy that embraced the ecosystem much more holistically, and more importantly, put it at the centre of our go-to-market.”

Partners were canvassed for their opinions and the final programme included the top items from their wish lists, including more support on the technology front. “The biggest thing we heard from our partners was, ‘we love your technology’,” said Stokes. “‘We want more access to your technology. By the way, we want more access to your go-to-market teams, because we like your technical skills. We’re like your sales teams, but we want to work with them more, so make it easier for us and then make some of the technology or make all the technology more available to us’.”

“A big piece of the new programme is the creation of a single portal, where partners can access everything to do with the programme, deal registration and all of our training,” he said. “We’ve made it all free and at the same time as it’s available to our own sellers and technicians. We’ve tried to simplify how partners get on board and access technology and skills. I think one of the biggest changes has been in our go-to-market, so we can’t talk just about programme change alone.”