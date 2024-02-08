IBM expands AWS marketplace programme to UK

IBM is expanding the programme it has been running in the US that allows partners to resell its software on the AWS marketplace, bringing it to the UK.

Just over a year ago, Big Blue kicked off the programme on the other side of the Atlantic that would allow partners to sell on AWS. Now in its second phase, it is making the same options available in the UK, Germany, France and Denmark.

The experience in the US has gone well, with IBM’s partners getting involved and providing customers with more routes to market.

David La Rose, general manager of IBM Ecosystem – Sales, shared the announcement via a blog, pointing out it had proved to be beneficial for partners, with a fresh route to market, and to customers keen to buy through the AWS marketplace.

“Given the positive response from partners and clients, IBM is now extending the programme to the UK, Germany, France and Denmark. This is particularly exciting because with this initiative, we’re creating a terrific opportunity for members of the IBM Ecosystem to work alongside one another, unlocking collaboration between a hyperscaler, resellers and IBM – all for the benefit of clients,” he wrote.

“It creates additional opportunities for partners to support clients along their hybrid cloud and AI journeys, leading to new routes for growth for partners operating in the US and EMEA,” he added. “Clients working with IBM partners are able to drive better efficiency through the AWS Marketplace procurement process and they’re getting up and running with the help of their favourite partners faster. Meanwhile, IBM partners are benefitting from access to a new client base, accelerating deal cycles, and removing friction from the sales process.”

IBM shared a response from Tony Albanese, director of alliances at SoftwareOne, who commented on the benefits the AWS programme offered and could now be tapped into by partners in the UK.

“The ability for SoftwareOne customers to purchase IBM solutions through the AWS marketplace supports our model of providing our customers the best experience possible and enabling them to maximise the value of technology. It allows our customers a choice in acquiring software while still benefiting from the value SoftwareOne provides as an IBM partner,” he said.

The extension of the AWS programme comes just a matter of days after big Blue marked a year since it introduced its partner Plus, which has increased activity with the channel.

La Rose said that the firm was committed to finding ways to make life easier for its channel and that the AWS programme was an example of philosophy that in action.

“Supporting partners and clients where they are – however they want to transact – is IBM’s priority, and we will continue to find ways to foster collaboration and make it easier to do business with us. Based on partner and client demand, we expect the programme to continue expanding to other countries in EMEA and beyond in the future,” he said.