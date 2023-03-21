Making it simple approach paying off for Hitachi Vantara

Most vendor channel leaders talk about keeping it simple and making life easier for partners, but it’s not always clear what that looks like in practice. At Hitachi Vantara, however, efforts to streamline processes and act on partner feedback have produced tangible results.

Leading the vendor’s channel efforts is Kimberly King, senior vice-president of strategic partners and alliances. When she joined the firm five years ago, she was handed a brief to reinvent the partner programme and increase the scope and revenues from the indirect business.

“I revamped the entire programme from the ground up. It was very much a transactional programme that was only based on the merit of how much you can resell as a partner. Everybody was forced through the same programme and the same contract,” she recalled.

“I spent my first few months trying to understand what was needed and what partners wanted, and I just kept hearing, ‘I need to be evaluated on the value I bring to Hitachi Vantara, not necessarily what I resell for you’.

“We created this fully integrated but separate partner organisation that allows us to stand on our own merit, but support as a function the whole sales organisation from top to bottom,” King added.

The shift away from a transactional and centralised structure were some of the first actions, but there is a continued desire to keep improving the partner relationship.

“We really transformed how Hitachi Vantara looks at our partners and how we go to market. Most recently, about six months ago, as part of our go to market, our commercial business, which is essentially our non-named customers – a significant number – is 100% with them through the channel,” she said.

It is one thing to talk about making big changes to the way partners are rewarded and the range of customers they can go after, but in parallel King has been focusing on delivering the simplicity the channel is looking for.

The efforts started with a recognition that there was a problem with the level of business that existing partners transacted with the firm.

“The challenge was that three years ago, we only had a quarter of those partners transacting in any given quarter year. We now have close to 50% of our partners transacting in a quarter, so we’ve been able to enable and onboard them in a better way,” she said.