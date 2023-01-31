EvolveODM seals second deal in three months

Managed networking specialist EvolveODM has sealed its second acquisition in three months, adding more voice and data expertise.

The firm’s move for mobile telecoms provider 4G Voice and Data follows on from the deal in November, when GB3 from EG Group was the target.

The latest deal gives EvolveODM a spread of offerings that covers B2B mobile telecoms and its existing SD-WAN portfolio.

4G Voice and Data offers business connectivity services, including bespoke telecoms, mobile and payments, and has relationships with all of the major players in the market, including EE, O2 and Vodafone.

EvolveODM is working to a publicly stated growth plan that includes increasing its network management footprint from 7,500 locations to 15,000 in the next three years. The addition of 4G Voice and Data, which has been around for a decade, supports that aim, with it adding more coverage of the North of England and the addition of its customers and staff. The plan is to run the latest acquisition under the EvolveODM brand.

Ryan Stephenson-Brown, director at Evolve Business Group, said it was starting the year with the acquisition of a strong business. “This is a great fit that will allow us to marry together our key areas of expertise and galvanise our service offering,” he said.

“4G customers were repeatedly asking for SD-WAN and networking services, a field that EvolveODM offers tangible USPs in, while we believe the addition of a B2B mobile offering complements our existing backup M2M SIM offerings,” said Stephenson-Brown. “All this allows us to provide a true one-stop-shop connectivity solution to our customers.”

EvolveODM not only wants to grow its customer base but is keen to create and support local jobs as it grows the business, and Stephenson-Brown said it was keeping on all of the 4G Voice and Data employees.

“As our two businesses have minimal overlap in terms of roles and deliverables, we are pleased to retain every member of the 4G Voice and Data team and look forward to our customers benefiting from their talents,” he said.

Elsewhere in the world of finance, identity and access vendor Saviynt has welcomed back its founder, Sachin Nayyar, as the newly appointed CEO, and closed $205m in growth financing from AB Private Credit Investors’ Tech Capital Solutions group, an affiliate of AllianceBernstein.

Nayyar said that it would be using the funding to not only support further innovation of its technology but to bolster its channel.

“The new funding allows us to extend our Enterprise Identity Cloud platform advantage through continued innovation, enhance user experience, expand the platform to support emerging technologies such as OT and IoT, and grow our technology partner ecosystem,” he said.

Paul Zolfaghari, president of Saviynt, said the firm had always placed a high value on product innovation. “We will maintain our relentless pursuit to deliver a best-in-class experience, highest ROI, and lowest TCO for our growing customer and partner ecosystem,” he said.