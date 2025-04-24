Dell welcomes former Lenovo staffer to drive CSG channel growth

Dell Technologies has welcomed a fresh channel lead at its Client Solutions Group (CSG) after appointing a candidate with plenty of experience working with partners selling hardware.

Lisa Ergun steps into the role of CSG channel lead for the UK, after a 13-year stint at Lenovo, where she was channel sales manager for Platinum 360 Partners.

As well as racking up achievements on the sales front, Ergun was also a founding member of Lenovo’s Women in Leadership UK ERG Group that supported diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

At Dell, she will be expected to support growth – particularly of artificial intelligence (AI)-capable PCs – promote the security capabilities the vendor offers, and underline its sustainable approach to product development.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Dell during a time of such immense opportunity for the channel. Partner-delivered IT now accounts for 70% of the total addressable IT market, and that number is set to grow. Dell’s complete IT solution approach, from innovative devices to managed services like Dell LifeCycle Hub, provides channel partners with a unique competitive advantage,” she said.

The opportunity Ergun refers to concerns the sizeable number of users that are looking to upgrade this year, not only to take advantage of AI features, but also to move away from Windows 10 before support ends later this year.

Dell has been preparing the ground for the expected refresh, adding more incentives to the partner programme to support those selling on the client side of the business. The vendor recently launched a 1.5% client growth incentive for Titanium partners, expanded Client+ base rate eligibility, and indicated it would recognise consumer products toward base rate thresholds.

Ian Heath, UK lead of channel and distribution at Dell Technologies, said it had managed to attract a channel veteran who would be able to bring years of experience to bear on its partners.

“Lisa’s 25 years of experience in the IT sector give her unparalleled insight into the dynamics of the channel partner landscape. Her expertise will be instrumental in delivering predictable engagement and driving profitable, sustainable growth for our partners. Lisa’s leadership will reinforce our channel partnerships and accelerate growth across the ecosystem,” he said.

Dell is among the ranks of hardware vendors that are urging their channel partners to take advantage of user hardware refreshes.

A couple of days ago, Acer armed its partners with a reliability promise that was designed to be a differentiator, and there are signs that the combination of the attraction of AI, concerns about Windows 10 support and the fear of prices changing because of tariffs are having an impact.

Earlier this month, Canalys – now part of Omdia – indicated that total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew by 9.4% to 62.7 million units in the first quarter of 2025. Notebook volumes rose to 49.4 million units, up 10% year on year, and desktops improved by 8% to 13.3 million units.

“PC shipments experienced a surge in Q1 2025, driven by vendors accelerating deliveries to the US in anticipation of initial tariff announcements,” said Ishan Dutt, principal analyst at Canalys. “This pre-emptive strategy allowed manufacturers and the channel to stock up ahead of potential cost increases, boosting sell-in shipments despite otherwise stable end-user demand.”