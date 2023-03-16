Bechtle extends UK reach with Tangible Benefit buy

Bechtle has strengthened its position in the UK through the acquisition of London-based Tangible Benefit.

The decision to pick up the VAR comes just four months after the firm moved for ACS Systems, and underlines the commitment the German business is making to growing its UK business.

Tangible Benefit has been around since 1997, with revenues of €70m in the 2021/22 fiscal year, and a reputation to sell and support a range of technologies across hardware, software, security and networking segments.

Bechtle will be picking up the firm and its 65 staff, and Tangible founder Timothy Trotman will remain with the company for the transition phase, working with James Napp, managing director of Bechtle direct UK, before stepping out of the business.

Making sure there was a succession plan for the staff at Tangible was the primary motivation for the business looking for a change of ownership.

The deal, the terms of which were not disclosed, also gives Bechtle a London office to operate out of, along with its presence in Manchester, Northampton and Chippenham. It takes the headcount to the 280 mark across the four sites, and consolidates total revenues in the region of around €200m.

“I’m deeply impressed by the extraordinary spirit and ambition shown by the highly qualified and motivated Tangible Benefit team,” said Konstantin Ebert, executive vice-president for France, Benelux and the UK at Bechtle. “They will be a fantastic addition to the Bechtle family and I’m very much looking forward to facing the future together.”