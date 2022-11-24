Bechtle expands UK footprint with ACS buy

Bechtle has continued its push into the UK after acquiring Northampton-based managed services provider (MSP) ACS Systems UK.

ACS has been around for just shy of 30 years and will give Becthle a business that has an established reputation in the security, modern workplace, cloud and managed internet of things (IoT) services spaces. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bechtle has worked with the partner before to deliver projects in the UK, so it is familiar with the organisation and its management, led by ACS co-founder Jon Thorpe.

The plan is to keep the executive management team at ACS and bring the firm under the leadership of James Napp, managing director of Bechtle Direct UK.

The Northampton ACS base will complement the Manchester and Chippenham operations already set up by Bechtle, which has been looking to expand its business in the UK to support growth. The firm currently employ 120 people in the UK, generating revenues well above €110m.

“We see excellent prospects on the horizon of the British market with ACS. We already have a successful track record together and are very positive that, by joining forces, both companies can offer huge added value in terms of end-to-end customer support. The two teams complement each other perfectly,” said Konstantin Ebert, executive vice-president for France, Benelux and UK at Bechtle.

Thorpe will remain with ACS and help with the integration into Bechtle’s UK operations.

“Having co-founded the company, it was very important to me to know the company will be in good hands down the road, both for our colleagues and our customers,” he said. “Together with Bechtle, we’re well poised to keep growing while ensuring consistent, long-term support for our customers during their digital transformation.”

Napp said Bechtle UK had been aware of ACS for many years and had an existing working relationship with Thorpe and his team.

“ACS has a very experienced and highly capable team and will undoubtedly put us in a position to accelerate our growth and expand our offering for our customers. The cultural fit could not be better and we look forward to the opportunity to scale our mutual business together and become one of the top 10 IT solutions providers in the UK,” he said.