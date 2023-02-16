ALSO launches in the UK

Swiss channel player ALSO has decided that now is the time to cut the ribbon on a UK operation and take a slice of the cloud market on this side of the channel.

The distributor is not a complete stranger to the distribution landscape in the UK, and in the past was a member of the European Wholesale group, working alongside Westcoast, which was disbanded back in 2008.

It has also been represented indirectly in the UK by platform-as-a-service partners that have been selling services from its cloud marketplace without the need to have the business based locally.

But from today that approach changes, with an office in London and the launch of ALSO Cloud UK, which aims to tap into the 20m enterprise users that could be buyers of cloud-driven managed services.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding, said the decision to enter the UK had been something the channel had been asking for.

“An increasing number of customers have been asking us to have access to the full ALSO service and vendor portfolio,” he said. “This is why we have decided to enter the market with a local presence.

“It will enable UK resellers to provide their customers with access to workplace, business and cyber security applications, as well as cloud infrastructure of global vendors,” said Möller-Hergt. “Value-add resellers and ISVs can also offer and charge for their own services and applications through the platform.”