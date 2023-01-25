Channel seen as route to growth for iplicit and Sycope

The channel continues to be seen as the preferred route to market for those hoping to gain market share or break into the UK market.

A couple of examples of that desire in action have emerged, with accounting software provider iplicit opting to launch into the reseller channel, and monitoring specialist Sycope entering the UK and Irish markets through the appointment of Nuvola Distribution.

The target customer base for iplicit are customers looking to move beyond an entry-level system but are not keen on an expensive enterprise resource programme (ERP) system.

“Iplicit’s reseller channel allows partners to offer a complementary solution to their existing lines of business – and is a strong product to offer when looking for new business,” said iplicit channel manager, Alexis Gorton.

“Customers coming from entry-level cloud packages won’t go back to traditional on-premise systems because they would lose a lot of functionality. There are a lot of businesses contending with software that they’ve outgrown already, so if you don’t have anything to upgrade them to, you’re going to be losing them.”

The firm has been building up its customer base, with its cloud accounting platform already used by 800 customers, with 10,000 daily users, giving the channel a springboard to expand from.

The attraction for those that sign up should be the recurring revenue streams that, over the course of a few years, could run into six figures thanks to the 30-40% margin on new licence revenue and 20-24% renewal margin.

The vendor is also offering training and enablement support from its sales team and a solution consulting team that can work alongside the partner when the technology is demonstrated to the customer.

“Resellers will be able to introduce their customers to a platform that will take them into the 2030s,” Gordon added.

Meanwhile, Nuvola Distribution has been chosen as the rout into the UK&I for Eastern European security monitoring player Sycope.

Tomasz Bartel, sales director at Sycope, said that the distributor would give it the chance to get in front of partners in the UK.

“Combined with our innovative technology, their expertise in the market will help us to bring new and improved solutions to our customers, and we are confident this partnership will drive success for both companies,” he said.

Michael Lloyd, CEO of Nuvola Distribution, said that diagnostic management tools were becoming increasingly important to the channel.

“With Sycope, our partners can optimise and improve their clients’ networks to meet the ever-increasing demands of the many new solutions that are being constantly added to the network infrastructure,” he said.