Resellers urged to get involved with cloud accountancy

On the back of its reseller programme launch earlier this year, cloud accountancy specialist Iplicit is looking for more channel action in a market that should provide partners with extra revenue.

The firm kicked off its reseller programme in January, reaching out to partners to reach the target customer base of those looking to move beyond an entry-level system without adopting an expensive enterprise resource programme.

The accountancy specialist has been building up its customer base, with its cloud accounting platform already used by 800 customers, with 10,000 daily users, giving the channel a springboard to expand from.

The attraction for those that get involved with the cloud accountancy proposition should be the recurring revenue streams that, over the course of a few years, could run into six figures thanks to the 30-40% margin on new licence revenue and 20-24% renewal margin.

Alexis Gorton, channel manager at Iplicit, said there continued to be a base of partners that had yet to embrace the possibilities for the cloud.

“Many resellers of legacy on-premise software have built a fantastic business, but the future is in the cloud,” she said.

Resellers looking to grow will need to provide software that businesses can scale from, and on-premise systems will not do that job,” added Gorton. “Many of the resellers’ existing customers had outgrown their entry-level accounting software – and many would not entertain having their data stored on their own servers with traditional on-premise systems. If a reseller is not offering true-cloud accounting software, its competitors will be.”