Podcast: How to prepare your data for digital transformation

In this podcast with Chris Gorton, EMEA managing director at Syniti, we look at how to optimise data for digital transformation.

We talk about how planning is key, in particular to visualise the future needs of the business and the data it will require, then to plan, prepare, transform and migrate data to achieve those aims.

Gorton also talks about cleansing, harmonisation and migration, as well as preparing the business for the change that will come with digital transformation.

Antony Adshead: What are the key preconditions for dealing with data in a successful digital transformation project?

Gorton: This will probably come as no surprise, but preparation is key.

We often talk about having a data-first thought process and strategy whenever moving into a digital transformation.

So, what we’re essentially trying to educate the market to do and be more thoughtful about is how you bring data into the forefront of how you’re going to meet your digital transformation objectives.

And often people will choose technology to run, whether it’s ERP [enterprise resource planning], B2C [business-to-customer], UX [user experience] – all of these different decisions that they have to make in digital transformation – they lead with the primary technology and data is left as an afterthought.

We’re trying to make people realise that data is integral to the success of digital transformation. I often say to people I’m speaking to – be it in SAP or Oracle, all the systems that make up digital transformation initiatives – all these applications tend to work perfectly until you start to put data into them.

So, why would you park data as the last part of your planning and not bring it to the beginning? You actually use data to inform the design and make sure you can bring the desired outcome, the business value and business benefits.