Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Channel contact books have once again to be updated, with a number of moves over the past week involving executives that will influence their businesses.

Ultima Business Solutions: The channel player has bolstered its leadership team with the addition of Jamie Beaumont as its chief financial officer (CFO). Beaumont has a strong track record in the industry, and has his latest employers enthused about his expected contribution. He began his career at PwC, advising on mergers and acquisitions, then had a spell at David Phillips Furniture, LSL Property Services and Tangent Communications.

He was most recently the chief operating officer of an artificial intelligence (AI) company specialising in speech recognition technology, which was successfully acquired in November 2023. “He has a proven track record of delivering financial excellence, driving growth and creating value for businesses,” said Scott Dodds, CEO of Ultima. “His experience in the value and application of AI is key to Ultima’s vision and strategy. Jamie will be a great asset to our leadership team as we continue to expand and innovate our portfolio of solutions and services.”

Iplicit: The cloud accounting software player has decided former Sage executive Paula Cooper is the right choice as head of its channel reseller programme. She spent 18 years with Sage, specialising in channel partnerships, including heading its UK and Ireland sales operation for mid-market organisations. She has come to this latest opportunity after taking a career break.

“It was the first time in my career that I’d had a chance to review who I’d like to work for,” said Cooper. “I did quite a lot of research into other companies and I found Iplicit was head and shoulders above everyone else in product, attitude, support and vision.”

Espria: The MSP has appointed Greg Hawthorn as its new chief technology revenue officer. He comes with a CV that spans more than two and a half decades in the industry, with his latest mission to lean on that experience to help deliver his employer’s long-term strategy.

“Greg has a profound insight into the digital transformation market and we are fully committed to his mission to develop valuable customer insights, solve business challenges and create value,” said Clinton Groome, CEO at Espria. “From development of revenue to sales and scaling, Greg will be playing an instrumental role in maximising value and revenue for Espria.”